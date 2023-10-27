[SBS Star] VIDEO: T-ARA Ji Yeon Talks About Being Touched by IU on Her Wedding Day

이미지 확대하기

K-pop girl group T-ARA's member Ji Yeon spoke about being touched by her good friend soloist IU on her wedding day.On October 16, Ji Yeon updated her YouTube with a new video.The video showed Ji Yeon and her husband professional baseball player Hwang Jae-gyun talking about their wedding day while watching back a video from their ceremony from last year together.While watching the part where IU sang one of her songs titled 'Blueming' for the couple, Ji Yeon said, "Ah, I remember asking IU if she could sing a congratulatory song at my wedding like a year in advance."The T-ARA member went on, "I asked her as soon as we fixed the date of our wedding. Since it was about a year before the wedding, IU was like, 'Seriously? You're already scheduling my plan for next December already?' She said it like that, but in reality, she made sure that no other event was added to the day of my wedding, writing it down on her calendar right away, which was amazing of her."She continued, "I also asked IU for a favor at that time. I asked her if she could dance while she sang her song so that I wouldn't cry while listening to it. Later, I even thought to myself, 'Shall I just ask her to sing a cheerful song like 'Marshmallow'?"Speaking of IU, Ji Yeon could not go without mentioning her gift from IU that made headlines following her wedding; IU gave a specially-designed pearl tiara to Ji Yeon.Ji Yeon stated, "I received her gift right before my wedding. As I was so busy before it though, I didn't have time to open it. I finally got to open it after the wedding, and I stood frozen in my spot for ages. She had given me a custom-made pearl tiara! Can you believe that? I still can't. I mean, it was so unexpected."She resumed, "Apparently, she happened to learn that my birthstone was pearl, so she got the tiara made with pearls. I wish I had opened the box ahead of the wedding so that I could have the tiara on during my wedding. That would have been really meaningful. I was sad that I missed that opportunity."She added, "I felt ever so grateful that I had a friend who thought of me that much. She always exceeds my expectations. Thank you again, IU!"(Credit= '지연 JIYEON' YouTube, 'jiyeon2__' Instagram)(SBS Star)