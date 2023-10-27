[SBS Star] "I Didn't Use Any Drugs" BIGBANG G-DRAGON Denies Drug Use Allegations

Previously on October 25, Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency booked G-DRAGON for violating the Narcotics Control Act.
It was revealed that one woman who works at a private adult entertainment bar located in Gangnam, Seoul, told the police about G-DRAGON's drug use.
In his statement, G-DRAGON said, "This is Kwon Ji-yong (G-DRAGON's real name). First, I would like to clarify that I have not used drugs. I also would like to let everybody know that I have nothing to do with the recent violation of the Narcotics Control Act reports."
He added, "However, I'm fully aware how concerned many are. So, I will cooperate with the police and their investigation with sincerity."
At that time, he was spotted smoking marijuana at an after-party that BIGBANG was hosting in Japan.
Although his urine test came back negative, his hair test posted faintly positive results; he admitted to the use.
Back then, he explained that he had smoked marijuana without being aware of the substance he had consumed, and prosecutors dropped his case.
He said, "I've never been exposed to marijuana, so I had no idea what it smelt like either. When I was offered to smoke it, I couldn't tell whether it was marijuana or tobacco."
