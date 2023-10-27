뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Didn't Use Any Drugs" BIGBANG G-DRAGON Denies Drug Use Allegations
[SBS Star] "I Didn't Use Any Drugs" BIGBANG G-DRAGON Denies Drug Use Allegations

Published 2023.10.27 14:59
[SBS Star] "I Didnt Use Any Drugs" BIGBANG G-DRAGON Denies Drug Use Allegations
G-DRAGON of K-pop boy group BIGBANG denied using any illicit drugs. 

Previously on October 25, Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency booked G-DRAGON for violating the Narcotics Control Act. 

It was revealed that one woman who works at a private adult entertainment bar located in Gangnam, Seoul, told the police about G-DRAGON's drug use. 
GD
Then on October 27, G-DRAGON released a statement through his attorney regarding his alleged drug use. 

In his statement, G-DRAGON said, "This is Kwon Ji-yong (G-DRAGON's real name). First, I would like to clarify that I have not used drugs. I also would like to let everybody know that I have nothing to do with the recent violation of the Narcotics Control Act reports." 

He added, "However, I'm fully aware how concerned many are. So, I will cooperate with the police and their investigation with sincerity." 
GD
G-DRAGON had in fact been questioned for an alleged use of marijuana in 2011. 

At that time, he was spotted smoking marijuana at an after-party that BIGBANG was hosting in Japan. 

Although his urine test came back negative, his hair test posted faintly positive results; he admitted to the use. 

Back then, he explained that he had smoked marijuana without being aware of the substance he had consumed, and prosecutors dropped his case. 
GD
G-DRAGON later claimed on a TV show that he had been heavily intoxicated when he was offered to take a drag of what he thought was a regular cigarette by a guest at the party. 

He said, "I've never been exposed to marijuana, so I had no idea what it smelt like either. When I was offered to smoke it, I couldn't tell whether it was marijuana or tobacco." 

(Credit= 'xxxibgdrgn' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
