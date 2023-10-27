[SBS Star] "I Can Always Walk Away" Suzy Reveals Her New Attitude Towards the Entertainment Industry

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist/actress Suzy reflected on her life in show business while talking about 'Doona!'.On October 26, Suzy had an interview with a news outlet to talk about her latest work, Netflix's original series, 'Doona!'.Suzy debuted as a member of K-pop girl group miss A in 2010; however, the group disbanded in 2017.During the interview, Suzy talked about her role as 'Lee Doo-na', a former member of a K-pop girl group, and how the character reminded her of her past self."Like 'Lee Doo-na', I used to think my entertainment career was all I had. But I don't think that way anymore. Now, I think that any project I work on could be the last one and that I can always walk away from the industry. That way of thinking makes me try my best.", said Suzy.'Lee Doo-na', formerly of the successful K-pop girl group 'DREAM SWEET', exits show business in distress after a series of negative circumstances, such as friction within the group and sexually harassing comments from the public.Suzy said that the hardships 'Lee Doo-na' goes through made her think about her own experiences."Looking back, I think there was a time when I felt as broken as 'Lee Doo-na'. When I saw her express how she felt when she was hurt, I thought, 'She is in a better place than I was. I was too busy to feel my pain.'.", Suzy laughed as she remarked.Even though she was once a famous K-pop star, 'Lee Doo-na' in the series is not afraid to use curse words or express her frustration and anger.Suzy commented on how enjoyable it was to play this unconventional character."I'm a person who sometimes has bad days and sometimes gets irritated like everyone else. But I often feel like people refuse to see that side of me because they have this image of me as a cheerful person.", she said and added, "I wish the viewers could accept that 'Lee Doo-na', the star, is another human being with a lonely and dark side."(Credit= Netflix Korea)(SBS Star)