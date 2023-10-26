[SBS Star] LE SSERAFIM's Agency Denies Rumors that Kim Chaewon Is Being Investigated for Drug Use

Recently, rumors started spreading online that Kim Chaewon was being investigated for using drugs.
The rumors followed recent reports of actor Lee Seon-kyun and G-DRAGON of boy group BIGBANG's alleged illicit drug use.
Lee Seon-kyun and G-DRAGON were booked for allegedly using illicit drugs earlier this week; the police noted that the two cases were not related, so they were being separately looked into.
They also stated that more celebrities were involved, but not much information can be given out as the cases are still being investigated.
It was because Kim Chaewon is presently taking some time off from work; previously in mid-October, SOURCE MUSIC announced that she was going to take a break because of severe symptoms of influenza A.
But people suddenly got suspicious of the 'recovery' reasons that her agency provided, and started saying that it was due to the police investigation.
They commented, "The rumors are not true at all. Kim Chaewon is still recovering from the flu at the moment. She is planned to join the group's activities again from November 1."
(SBS Star)