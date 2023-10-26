뉴스
[SBS Star] "He Felt Suffocated Around Me?" Zo In Sung Reacts to Lee Kwang Soo's Remark
Published 2023.10.26
Actor Zo In Sung reacted to actor Lee Kwang Soo's recent comment about him. 

The pre-recorded production presentation of tvN's new television show 'Unexpected Business 3' was aired on October 26.

The show's main cast, actors Zo In Sung and Cha Tae Hyun, attended the event.

'Unexpected Business' is a reality show series where Zo In Sung and Cha Tae Hyun take over a countryside grocery store's operation for ten days; many celebrities visit the store as 'part-time workers', personally invited by the two main cast.

During the event, something Lee Kwang Soo and actor Kim Woo Bin said about their experience as guests on 'Unexpected Business 2' was brought up, and Zo In Sung and Cha Tae Hyun were asked what they felt about it.
During the October 11 production presentation of tvN's other show 'Green Bean Red Bean', two of the show's main cast, Lee Kwang Soo and Kim Woo Bin mentioned Zo In Sung and Cha Tae Hyun.

Lee Kwang Soo said he felt a little "suffocated" working with Zo In Sung and Cha Tae Hyun on 'Unexpected Business 2', even though they are genuinely nice people.

"We are very close, but I'd be lying if I said I was completely at ease recording the show with them.", Lee Kwang Soo said, then quickly regretted his comment because Kim Woo Bin said that he has never felt that way around Zo In Sung and Cha Tae Hyun and that he was surprised by what Lee Kwang Soo said.
After hearing what his two friends had to say about him, Zo In Sung started talking.

"I'm rooting for them, really. I was even proud to hear that they were starting their show. Being on 'Unexpected Business 2' made them grow up enough to be on their show, I think. Most actors have reservations about being regular members of television shows. But in their case, I believe their profound experience with us helped them see things differently."

Then he mentioned Lee Kwang Soo's comment by saying, "'Felt suffocated', he said? Well, I don't know what to say. I should have smothered him more.", and jokingly added, "I'm going to have to punish him soon." 

"I think we should have suffocated him together while he was guesting on our show. If there were two people around his neck, he wouldn't have dared say such a thing.", Cha Tae Hyun joked to Zo In Sung, and the two chuckled together.
(Credit= 'zoinsung_official' 'tvn_sajang' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지