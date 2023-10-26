[SBS Star] Videos of G-DRAGON's Past Questionable Behaviors Gain Attention After His Drug Scandal

이미지 확대하기

As the news of G-DRAGON, a member of K-pop boy group BIGBANG, being reportedly booked by the police for a drug-related violation has caused a shock wave on the internet, the singer's questionable actions over the year have been resurfacing.Back in October 2022, G-DRAGON's video interview with a fashion magazine was posted and raised some concerns.While answering a series of questions in the video, G-DRAGON could not sit still and his speech was slow and awkward.Since the video was posted, the comment section has been flooded with people's comments pointing out how strangely he speaks and that he seemed different from how he used to be.Over the past year, G-DRAGON showed some more unusual behaviors that made people wonder if he was taking drugs.On May 8, many fans and reporters gathered at Incheon International Airport to take photos and videos of the K-pop star before he left for Los Angeles, California.But when G-DRAGON got out of his car and walked through the crowd, he showed some questionable actions.During the short walk, G-DRAGON repeated this multiple times: he took off his hat, ran his fingers through his hair, and put the hat back on.He also walked strangely, occasionally showing twitching movements and sometimes scratching his eyelids with both hands.Many people at the airport that day filmed him and posted their recordings online, which gathered some worried reactions; this was months before the recent turn of events, but some have already raised suspicions that G-DRAGON's 'weird' behavior may have been the result of drug use.At that time, some left comments such as, "He seems so unstable. I think he's been taking some kind of drug, and that's a shame. I heard how tough it is to cut things like that. Friends and family of G-DRAGON, please help him.", "If one can't see that something's wrong with him after watching this video, then you have a problem. I'm 100 percent sure that he's taking drugs."Videos showing G-DRAGON's 'suspicious' behaviors taken over the past year have now been resurfacing as a media outlet News1 reported that G-DRAGON had been booked without detention by Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency on the charge of violating the Narcotics Control Act on October 25.(Credit= '엘르 코리아_ELLE KOREA' YouTube, 'Dear_GD818' X)(SBS Star)