[SBS Star] Kim Ok Vin Shares Why Lee Joon Gi Made Her Sweat So Much During Their Shoots

Actress Kim Ok Vin revealed that actor Lee Joon Gi made her sweat so much during their shoots, and told why.On October 23, Kim Ok Vin had an interview about her recently-ended project 'Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun'.Kim Ok Vin was part of both series of 'Arthdal Chronicles', playing an important role in them; she played 'Taealha'―the queen of 'Arthdal'―who burns with desire for power.And in this season 'Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun', she showed an amazing chemistry with the new cast Lee Joon Gi and actress Shin Sae Kyeong, proving herself to be an irreplaceable cast member in the series.During the interview, Kim Ok Vin gave some details about working with Lee Joon Gi and Shin Sae Kyeong.First, Kim Ok Vin spoke about Lee Joon Gi, "When Joon Gi acts, he pretty much takes over the site; he makes all of us focus on him. He was always able to pump us up as well. I loved that about him. That made me excited to shoot with him. But those sides of him made me sweat so much at the same time."She explained, "I sweated because shooting with him was just too fun, but I also had to act well without making any mistakes since I know how well he prepared himself for every scene."Afterward, the actress expressed her gratitude to Shin Sae Kyeong for taking such good care of her throughout their shooting."Sae Kyeong is a warm person. She took great care of everyone around her. She may have taken care of me due to my age; I'm older than her. But... She did.", then laughed.She wrapped up talking about the two by saying, "I mean, both of them are really experienced actors. So, watching them deliver their lines during shoots, I was like, 'Oh, they're amazing.' every time."Kim Ok Vin demonstrated her great love for the series after that, and then at the end of the interview, she shared her sadness about the end of the second season of 'Arthdal Chronicles', and shared hope for the third season.(Credit= Ghost Studio, tvN Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun)(SBS Star)