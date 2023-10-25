[SBS Star] VIDEO: "I'm Her Ideal Type of Man" MINGYU Tells How Close He and His Younger Sister Are

이미지 확대하기

MINGYU of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN talked about how close he is with his younger sister.MINGYU, HOSHI, JOSHUA, DK of SEVENTEEN guested on the October 24 episode of the YouTube show hosted by entertainers Yu Jae Seok and Ji Suk-jin.While trying to get to know the SEVENTEEN members better, Yu Jae Seok asked MINGYU if he had any siblings."I have one, a younger sister.", MINGYU replied."Out of curiosity, I always ask this question to a man who has female siblings.", Yu Jae Seok said and asked him, "What's the relationship like between you and your sister?"MINGYU replied, "My sister and I are very close.", and Yu Jae Seok asked, "Really?"MINGYU said that they really are close, and shared something about his sister that took everybody by surprise."My sister says that I'm her ideal type of man and that she wants to get married to someone like me.", said MINGYU.Ji Suk-jin wondered, "Aren't brothers and sisters supposed to hate each other?", and Yu Jae Seok said that while examples like that are much more common, some brother-sister dynamics are like MINGYU and his sister.However, Yu Jae Seok and Ji Suk-jin still could not get over what MINGYU said, that his sister's ideal type of man is MINGYU.Yu Jae Seok asked MINGYU if she really had said that, and MINGYU said again; that she said that she wanted a man like him.While Ji Suk-jin remarked, "By 'ideal type', I think she was talking more about MINGYU's personality than his looks since she sees his face every day.", Yu Jae Seok chimed in, "She could have meant that, but I don't know. He IS super good-looking."Then, DK said, "But he has a great personality, too. He's such a nice person, I can tell you that.", to which MINGYU shyly smiled.When Yu Jae Seok asked, "Do you have a drink with your sister every day, then?", MINGYU replied, "Not every day, but maybe once or twice a week."Previously, MINGYU shared a video log of his family's trip on SEVENTEEN's official YouTube channel.In some parts of the video, MINGYU's sister took the camera from MINGYU to film him, showing an uncommon brother-sister bond.(Credit= '뜬뜬 DdeunDdeun' 'SEVENTEEN' YouTube)(SBS Star)