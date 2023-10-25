[SBS Star] "I Know It Was Unexpected, but..." Yoo Seung Ho Explains Why He Decided to Join YG Ent.

이미지 확대하기

Actor Yoo Seung Ho specified his reasons behind joining YG Entertainment.In the morning of October 23, Yoo Seung Ho met some reporters from different news outlets at Post Tower, Seoul, for an interview.During the interview, the reporters could not help but question him about the recent noticeable changes in him: his unexpected move to YG Entertainment and appearance on a TV show for the first time in 25 years.Regarding his changes, Yoo Seung Ho commented, "I've turned 30 this year. And that gave me weird feelings, even though nothing actually changed about me. I always used to get nervous about being with people, so I preferred to spend time alone. But as time passed, I started to think this way instead, 'I can't live my life always doing what I like.'"He continued, "So, I wanted to give new things a try. In particular, I wanted to try doing things that were not really me. That way, I believed I would be able to learn certain lessons. That's why I recently signed with YG Entertainment, and guested on 'Running Man'. I wanted every day to be good, and also meaningful."Then, Yoo Seung Ho was asked if there were any other reasons why he decided to move to YG Entertainment, since that was such an unexpected decision of his.Yoo Seung Ho answered, "When most people think of YG Entertainment, they think of a management agency with many talented K-pop artists. I thought the same about them. Basically, their image was the complete opposite of mine. That attracted me."The actor went on, "But as I worked with them, I noticed that their actor's part of management was no different from how other acting agencies managed their actors. In my head, they pretty much only had K-pop artists at the agency. The reality was, the company represented lots of actors as well."He added, "Since it was still a company with a vibe that was different from mine, I thought, 'As I keep working with staff at this agency, they might be able to find a new side of me that I didn't even know existed myself.' They've been great so far. They really understand my personality well and take good care of me."(Credit= 'dandyoo93_official' Instagram, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)