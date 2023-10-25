뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Know It Was Unexpected, but..." Yoo Seung Ho Explains Why He Decided to Join YG Ent.
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "I Know It Was Unexpected, but..." Yoo Seung Ho Explains Why He Decided to Join YG Ent.

Published 2023.10.25 14:50 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Know It Was Unexpected, but..." Yoo Seung Ho Explains Why He Decided to Join YG Ent.
Actor Yoo Seung Ho specified his reasons behind joining YG Entertainment. 

In the morning of October 23, Yoo Seung Ho met some reporters from different news outlets at Post Tower, Seoul, for an interview. 

During the interview, the reporters could not help but question him about the recent noticeable changes in him: his unexpected move to YG Entertainment and appearance on a TV show for the first time in 25 years. 

Regarding his changes, Yoo Seung Ho commented, "I've turned 30 this year. And that gave me weird feelings, even though nothing actually changed about me. I always used to get nervous about being with people, so I preferred to spend time alone. But as time passed, I started to think this way instead, 'I can't live my life always doing what I like.'" 

He continued, "So, I wanted to give new things a try. In particular, I wanted to try doing things that were not really me. That way, I believed I would be able to learn certain lessons. That's why I recently signed with YG Entertainment, and guested on 'Running Man'. I wanted every day to be good, and also meaningful." 
Yoo Seung Ho
Then, Yoo Seung Ho was asked if there were any other reasons why he decided to move to YG Entertainment, since that was such an unexpected decision of his. 

Yoo Seung Ho answered, "When most people think of YG Entertainment, they think of a management agency with many talented K-pop artists. I thought the same about them. Basically, their image was the complete opposite of mine. That attracted me." 

The actor went on, "But as I worked with them, I noticed that their actor's part of management was no different from how other acting agencies managed their actors. In my head, they pretty much only had K-pop artists at the agency. The reality was, the company represented lots of actors as well." 

He added, "Since it was still a company with a vibe that was different from mine, I thought, 'As I keep working with staff at this agency, they might be able to find a new side of me that I didn't even know existed myself.' They've been great so far. They really understand my personality well and take good care of me." 
Yoo Seung Ho
Yoo Seung Ho
(Credit= 'dandyoo93_official' Instagram, YG Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지