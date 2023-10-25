[SBS Star] "It Has Been Ten Years!" SEVENTEEN HOSHI Reveals an Unexpected Tie with 'SWF2' Finalist

On October 24, HOSHI guested on a YouTube show 'Salon Drip 2' and talked with the host, entertainer Jang Do-yeon.
HOSHI talked about how the group's members have been able to stay close for the last eight years.
HOSHI admitted that the SEVENTEEN members argue a lot, especially when they work on complicated choreographies the group is known for.
"Since there are 13 of us, we often clash when we change formations. I also remember us having a lot of arguments when we were practicing for our concerts. When preparing for concerts, we get to revisit some songs we haven't practiced in a while. Many fights happened because everyone remembered some details differently, which led to debates about which version was more accurate."
HOSHI then added that they usually patch things up within a day, knowing how pointless it is to keep fighting.
"I visited my hometown during Chuseok (a holiday in Korea celebrating the year's harvest). Back in middle school, I was the president of a dance club, and I chose this girl as our new member from an audition. While hanging out with my hometown friends, I found out that she was one of the contestants on 'Street Woman Fighter 2'.", HOSHI said, which surprised Jang Do-yeon.
"Wow, who is it?", as she asked, HOSHI replied that she was Kim Do-hee, a member of 1 MILLION, one of the four dance crews that made it to the final.
"When I knew her in middle school, I didn't think she would be this serious about dancing. And now, after almost ten years, I found out that she has been doing it as a career and that she has been doing it so well.", HOSHI said, somewhat astonished.
(Credit= 'TEO 테오' 'The CHOOM' YouTube, 'd0heekim' Instagram)
(SBS Star)