[SBS Star] "It Has Been Ten Years!" SEVENTEEN HOSHI Reveals an Unexpected Tie with 'SWF2' Finalist
[SBS Star] "It Has Been Ten Years!" SEVENTEEN HOSHI Reveals an Unexpected Tie with SWF2 Finalist
HOSHI of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN revealed that he had a connection to one of the contestants on Mnet's television show, 'Street Woman Fighter 2'

On October 24, HOSHI guested on a YouTube show 'Salon Drip 2' and talked with the host, entertainer Jang Do-yeon.

HOSHI talked about how the group's members have been able to stay close for the last eight years.

HOSHI admitted that the SEVENTEEN members argue a lot, especially when they work on complicated choreographies the group is known for.

"Since there are 13 of us, we often clash when we change formations. I also remember us having a lot of arguments when we were practicing for our concerts. When preparing for concerts, we get to revisit some songs we haven't practiced in a while. Many fights happened because everyone remembered some details differently, which led to debates about which version was more accurate."

HOSHI then added that they usually patch things up within a day, knowing how pointless it is to keep fighting.
HOSHI
While talking more about dancing, HOSHI shared something that recently surprised him.

"I visited my hometown during Chuseok (a holiday in Korea celebrating the year's harvest). Back in middle school, I was the president of a dance club, and I chose this girl as our new member from an audition. While hanging out with my hometown friends, I found out that she was one of the contestants on 'Street Woman Fighter 2'.", HOSHI said, which surprised Jang Do-yeon.
HOSHI
In 'Street Woman Fighter 2', the show that is currently running, there are eight female dance crews who are competing to be Korea's best female dance crew; Jang Do Yeon wondered which crew member she would be.

"Wow, who is it?", as she asked, HOSHI replied that she was Kim Do-hee, a member of 1 MILLION, one of the four dance crews that made it to the final.

"When I knew her in middle school, I didn't think she would be this serious about dancing. And now, after almost ten years, I found out that she has been doing it as a career and that she has been doing it so well.", HOSHI said, somewhat astonished.
HOSHI

(Credit= 'TEO 테오' 'The CHOOM' YouTube, 'd0heekim' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지