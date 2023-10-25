뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Expected It to Be Romantic, but..." Wi Ha-jun Reveals His First-Ever Kissing Scene Experience
Published 2023.10.25 11:28 Updated 2023.10.26 09:54 View Count
Actor Wi Ha-jun shared what it was like to film his first-ever kissing scene with actress Lim Se Mi. 

On October 23, Wi Ha-jun sat down for an interview with the press to speak about his latest work Disney+'s series 'The Worst of Evil'. 

In 'The Worst of Evil', Wi Ha-jun plays the role of 'Jeong Ki-cheol', a ruthless gangster starting out as a member with the least power who ends up becoming the boss of the gang after killing all those with more power than him. 

He shows no blood or tears to the subordinate gang members or rival gangs, but turns completely blind in front of his first love, whom he happens to meet again after long years apart. 

Even after knowing that his first love 'Yoo Eui-jeong' (Lim Se Mi) has become a police officer, he still demonstrates immense love for her. 
Wi Ha-jun
Regarding these characteristics of his character, Wi Ha-jun said, "Isn't everyone the same when it comes to love? We become super cute and get sad when going through heartbreaks. Don't we all? I'm usually a bit cold, but I become totally different when I'm in a relationship. I conform to whatever the other person wants without any conditions, to the point that even my friends are shocked." 

He continued, "I also think love has a powerful power that can change one's life. So... I just believed Ki-cheol would feel and think this way too." 
Wi Ha-jun
However, there was a twist here; it was that 'Yoo Eui-jeong' got married during the years the two had lost touch with each other. 

Her husband is 'Park Joon-mo' (actor Ji Chang Wook)―a police officer who infiltrated the gang as their new member. 

'Yoo Eui-jeong' deceives 'Jeong Ki-cheol' to hide her husband's true identity by telling him that she is divorced. 

After she tells him this, they kiss one another; this kissing scene marked Wi Ha-jun's first-ever kissing scene since his debut in 2015. 
Wi Ha-jun
About the kissing scene, Wi Ha-jun said, "My own first love was back in high school. I had feelings for her for a long time, and those feelings were really pure. So, it was easy for me to understand Ki-cheol's emotions. I could kind of relate to him."  

He resumed, "It's just very unfortunate that my first kissing scene, which I expected it to be beautiful and romantic, was with a married woman. That was a sad part of it.", then he laughed and added, "I was really nervous about filming our kissing scene, but Se Mi made me feel so comfortable. Our shooting went smoothly, all thanks to her." 

(Credit= Disney Korea) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
