[SBS Star] 'Expecting Second Child' Kang So-ra Gets Asked If She Would Appear on a Parenting Reality Show

Kang So-ra, an actress who is currently expecting her second child, talked about the possibility of her children appearing on a parenting reality show with her.On October 24, Kang So-ra's photoshoot and interview were published in a women's lifestyle magazine.She looked radiant in front of the camera, showing off her baby bump proudly.Kang So-ra talked about having her second child and said that she feels more comfortable this time around, than when she had her first child."I'm not as stressed about being pregnant and giving birth, and I'm not as worried about taking a hiatus now as I was when expecting my first child.", she said.Earlier this year, Kang So-ra returned with a drama after six years of hiatus.The actress said that her husband's support has been a big help in her comeback."Working gave me a sense of guilt for my child. However, I was able to manage that feeling thanks to my husband who respects my career.", said she."I would like to come back as soon as possible after my second child is born. I'm less stressed about having a return now since I learned how to juggle between taking care of the child and my career."When asked if she is willing to appear on a parenting reality show with her child, Kang So-ra answered that she has not yet made up her mind."I'm fine with showing and sharing my daily life. But I haven't decided how much media exposure my child should get. I would have asked my daughter if she was old enough to go to school. But I can't, since she's still too young."Then she added, "I'll ask her when she is older and think about it then."Meanwhile, Kang So-ra married her non-celebrity husband, a doctor of Korean medicine eight years older than her, in August 2020.The actress had a daughter in April 2021 and returned in January this year with Genie TV's drama 'Strangers Again'.She recently announced that she is expecting her second child and expected to give birth around the end of the year.(Credit= Woman Chosun, 'reveramess' Instagram)(SBS Star)