[SBS Star] JISOO & Ahn Bo Hyun Break Up Only 2 Months After Going Public with Their Relationship
Published 2023.10.24 16:31 View Count
JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and actor Ahn Bo Hyun broke up with one another. 

On October 24, news outlet JTBC Entertainment news exclusively reported that JISOO and Ahn Bo Hyun's relationship had ended. 

As to why they broke up, one industry insider told the news outlet, "Both JISOO and Ahn Bo Hyun have been busy with their work. So, they started paying less attention to each other. That naturally led to a breakup." 

Soon after the report was released, JISOO's management agency YG Entertainment confirmed their breakup. 

The agency stated, "Yes, it is true that JISOO and Ahn Bo Hyun recently broke up." 
JISOO and Ahn Bo Hyun
It was only just over two months ago, at the beginning of August, that JISOO and Ahn Bo Hyun made their relationship public. 

Back then, another news outlet Dispatch revealed photos of the two on their date, and they soon told the media that they were in fact dating. 

JISOO even personally said to Dispatch, "It hasn't been too long since we've started seeing each other. I'm still getting to know him, and so is he.", seeming much in love. 

At that time, their dating news was everywhere on the internet, especially because it was the first time a member of BLACKPINK had ever publicized her romance. 

Unfortunately though, their relationship, which was loved and also hated by fans across the globe, did not last very long. 
JISOO and Ahn Bo Hyun
(Credit= 'sooyaaa__' 'bohyunahn' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
