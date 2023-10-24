[SBS Star] Yang Se Jong Says, "I Got These Complicated Feelings When I Was Working with Suzy on 'Doona!'"

Recently, one fashion magazine released photos of Yang Se Jong from their recent photoshoot.
Alongside some eye-catching cover photos, where he was styled in trendy outfits, they also released Yang Se Jong's interview.
The main topic of this interview was his latest project Netflix's series 'Doona!', which is based on a well-known webtoon that has the same name.
Led by Yang Se Jong and actress Suzy, 'Doona!' portrays a romantic story about two housemates―ordinary university student 'Won-jun' (Yang Se Jong) and former K-pop idol 'Doo-na' (Suzy).
He added, "Most of the characters in the drama were in their 20s, and every one of their stories were amazingly established. The script was written so well."
He continued, "When I was filming 'Doona!' though, I let all my emotions out, including those feelings that weren't in the script. The more scenes Suzy and I filmed together, the more new and complicated feelings I got during our shoots."
He shyly answered, "Even if we're simply speaking about unimportant things, I sometimes come to think like, 'Oh, this is weird. Why is our conversation flowing so greatly?' That's when I fall for them. I think it's when I can emotionally relate to them."
