[SBS Star] Yang Se Jong Says, "I Got These Complicated Feelings When I Was Working with Suzy on 'Doona!'"
[SBS Star] Yang Se Jong Says, "I Got These Complicated Feelings When I Was Working with Suzy on 'Doona!'"

[SBS Star] Yang Se Jong Says, "I Got These Complicated Feelings When I Was Working with Suzy on Doona!"
Actor Yang Se Jong shared what it was like to work with actress Suzy. 

Recently, one fashion magazine released photos of Yang Se Jong from their recent photoshoot.

Alongside some eye-catching cover photos, where he was styled in trendy outfits, they also released Yang Se Jong's interview. 

The main topic of this interview was his latest project Netflix's series 'Doona!', which is based on a well-known webtoon that has the same name.  

Led by Yang Se Jong and actress Suzy, 'Doona!' portrays a romantic story about two housemates―ordinary university student 'Won-jun' (Yang Se Jong) and former K-pop idol 'Doo-na' (Suzy). 
Yang Se Jong
When questioned how he felt about acting his character in 'Doona!', Yang Se Jong responded, "I remember the first time I read the script. It made my heart flutter. It's a romance drama, but I loved the fact that it depicted the changes that the youths go through in terms of their lives and emotions in such details." 

He added, "Most of the characters in the drama were in their 20s, and every one of their stories were amazingly established. The script was written so well." 
Yang Se Jong
Regarding his teamwork with Suzy, Yang Se Jong commented, "With all the actors I've ever worked with, I would almost always get these hard-to-explain complicated feelings while acting my part with them. But I would usually just ignore those feelings, because I feel like I would go too far off from the script if I expressed them." 

He continued, "When I was filming 'Doona!' though, I let all my emotions out, including those feelings that weren't in the script. The more scenes Suzy and I filmed together, the more new and complicated feelings I got during our shoots." 
Yang Se Jong
Lastly, Yang Se Jong was asked a question that was a bit more personal: "What kind of person do you fall for in real life?" 

He shyly answered, "Even if we're simply speaking about unimportant things, I sometimes come to think like, 'Oh, this is weird. Why is our conversation flowing so greatly?' That's when I fall for them. I think it's when I can emotionally relate to them." 

(Credit= Netflix Korea, ELLE Korea) 

(SBS Star)
