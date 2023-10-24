[SBS Star] "Lee Sang-hwa Paid for the Wedding Venue, Because…" Kangnam Shares a Wedding Day Incident

이미지 확대하기

Singer Kangnam has come clean about the money he owes his wife of four years, former speed skater Lee Sang-hwa.On October 23, Kangnam posted a video to his YouTube channel in which he and Lee Sang-hwa celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.As the couple reminisced about their wedding, Kangnam said that Lee Sang-hwa did all the wedding preparations while he focused only on the dance he performed during the ceremony.He then revealed that Lee Sang-hwa even paid the cost of the wedding venue, for which he was supposed to pay."Lee Sang-hwa didn't think a big wedding was necessary, but I insisted on one anyway. I booked a wedding hall in a five-star hotel and arranged for huge floral arrangements for our ceremony, telling Lee Sang-hwa that I would cover the charge.", he said.It is common in Korea for wedding guests to give the couple a gift of money in an envelope to help newlyweds pay for the ceremony, and Kangnam said that he planned to use the money his guests gave him to pay for the wedding venue."I planned to pay for everything after the ceremony with the cash I had and the money from my side of the guests.", he said.However, Kangnam's plan fell through because of his cousin."I asked my cousin to collect the money from both sides of the guests, make a list of their names, and put the envelopes in a box. However, since this was his first time doing the job, he just put the envelopes in the box without making a list. That meant I would have had to take all the envelopes out and read the names on them to figure out which ones were from my guests. I needed that gift of money to pay for the venue, but since there was no way we were going to sort out all the envelopes, Lee Sang-hwa just took care of the bill instead. It was embarrassing.""I told her that I'd pay her back later.", Kangnam continued, "It's been four years, and it still hasn't happened.", he said and laughed, glancing at his wife."Anyway, she said she wouldn't take it when I said I'd give her the money back.", he added.(Credit= '동네친구 강나미 [Kangnami]' 'SBS NOW / SBS 공식채널' YouTube )(SBS Star)