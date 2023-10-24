[SBS Star] "Lee Sang-hwa Paid for the Wedding Venue, Because…" Kangnam Shares a Wedding Day Incident

On October 23, Kangnam posted a video to his YouTube channel in which he and Lee Sang-hwa celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.
As the couple reminisced about their wedding, Kangnam said that Lee Sang-hwa did all the wedding preparations while he focused only on the dance he performed during the ceremony.
"Lee Sang-hwa didn't think a big wedding was necessary, but I insisted on one anyway. I booked a wedding hall in a five-star hotel and arranged for huge floral arrangements for our ceremony, telling Lee Sang-hwa that I would cover the charge.", he said.
"I planned to pay for everything after the ceremony with the cash I had and the money from my side of the guests.", he said.
However, Kangnam's plan fell through because of his cousin.
"I asked my cousin to collect the money from both sides of the guests, make a list of their names, and put the envelopes in a box. However, since this was his first time doing the job, he just put the envelopes in the box without making a list. That meant I would have had to take all the envelopes out and read the names on them to figure out which ones were from my guests. I needed that gift of money to pay for the venue, but since there was no way we were going to sort out all the envelopes, Lee Sang-hwa just took care of the bill instead. It was embarrassing."
"Anyway, she said she wouldn't take it when I said I'd give her the money back.", he added.
(Credit= '동네친구 강나미 [Kangnami]' 'SBS NOW / SBS 공식채널' YouTube )
(SBS Star)