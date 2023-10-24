뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Raise Voices of Concern for AKMU Lee Su-hyun's Health
Published 2023.10.24
Lee Su-hyun of K-pop duo AKMU's recent weight gain has many concerned for her health. 

Recently, the two members of AKMU, Lee Su-hyun and her older brother Lee Chan-hyuk, have been busy going around the country, performing at fall-greeting music festivals. 

Since they boast such soulful as well as addictive songs and excellent singing skills, every performance of theirs quickly gained popularity when uploaded online. 

As people watched their performances though, they became more and more concerned for Lee Su-hyun's health. 

It was because Lee Su-hyun had gained a considerable amount of weight in the last several years. 

Until about seven years ago, Lee Su-hyun stayed slim throughout the year; she was about half the size of her current self. 
 

But last year, Lee Su-hyun did reveal that she struggled with bulimia for some time. 

Through her YouTube video, the K-pop singer said, "Whenever I felt stressed, I just kept eating even at times I didn't feel hungry at all. And that wasn't something I could control. I witnessed myself eating to the point where my stomach was about to explode. After seeing myself doing that a few times, I realized that I had bulimia."  

At that time, she added that she had recovered from bulimia, but fans cannot stop worrying about her, after seeing her continuously gain weight despite overcoming bulimia. 

Under AKMU's recent performance videos, they worriedly left comments such as, "Something may be wrong with her health... I mean, she's gained way too much weight.", "She needs to get a check-up. I'm truly worried about her.", "Are you really okay, Su-hyun? Sweetheart, we're not saying that she should lose weight to look prettier. Your health is what we're all worried about." and more. 
 

(Credit= '비몽' 'AKMU' YouTube, SBS Inkigayo) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
