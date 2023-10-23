[SBS Star] Yoo Seung Ho Addresses the Rumors Surrounding His Participation in Season 2 of 'Moving'

이미지 확대하기

김영탁이 후반에 추가될 캐릭터인가? pic.twitter.com/FTcCKvSvbf — 둑배 (@dookbae_) September 13, 2023

Actor Yoo Seung Ho has answered questions about whether he will be in the next season of 'Moving'.On October 23, Yoo Seung Ho had an interview about his latest work, Wavve's series, 'The Deal'.During the interview, the actor talked about the rumor that he will be joining the cast of the possible next season of Disney+'s series, 'Moving', a popular series based on the comic with the same title, created by webcomic creator Kang Full.Even though Yoo Seung Ho did not appear in 'Moving', his name has been mentioned a lot as the likely cast of the next season of the series.Previously, a new character, 'Kim Young-tak' appeared in the sixteenth episode of 'Moving', which generated a buzz among viewers.The series only showed a glimpse of the hands of 'Kim Young-tak', his voice, and his superpower to stop time.This mysterious 'Kim Young-tak' is actually one of the main characters in some of Kang Full's comics ('Timing', 'Again', and 'Bridge'), all of which are set in the same fictional universe the author created throughout his works.So, when 'Kim Young-tak' appeared in 'Moving', viewers began to make happy guesses that there would be a follow-up or sequel series based on Kang Full's 'Timing', 'Again', or 'Bridge', which featured the character 'Kim Young-tak'.Fans have speculated that the 'Moving' producers might have chosen Yoo Seung Ho for the role of 'Kim Young-tak' in the possible 'Moving' sequel because the character's birth date on his personal details report was the same as Yoo Seung Ho's actual date of birth, August 17, 1993.When asked about this rumor during the interview, Yoo Seung Ho burst into laughter."Actually, I didn't know what was happening since I hadn't seen 'Moving' yet. People who knew me were texting me like crazy, asking if I was 'Kim Young-tak'. I had no idea what they were talking about, so I was the one asking them what was going on. After some searching, I thought the rumor kind of made sense."Then he said, "However, Kang Full recently told on a radio show that the character and I having the same birth date was a pure coincidence. And I had not been contacted by the 'Moving' producers."When asked what he would do if asked to appear in the possible second season of 'Moving', the actor jokingly said, "I'll be announcing my participation, then."(Credit= Disney Plus Korea, Wavve)(SBS Star)