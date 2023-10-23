[SBS Star] "We're Not Happy for You!" EXO-L Are Angry at EXO CHEN for Playing a Fan Song at His Wedding

이미지 확대하기

Some fans of K-pop boy group EXO are angry at the group's member CHEN for playing a fan song at his wedding.Previously in January 2020, CHEN made an unexpected marriage and pregnancy announcement.To EXO-L (the name of EXO's fandom), he wrote in a handwritten letter, "I'm not sure how to start this, but... I have a girlfriend that I want to spend the rest of my life with. While preparing for marriage, a blessing has come to us. I just wanted to be honest with you. I promise to keep working hard so that I can return the love and support you gave me."About three months later, CHEN's first child, a daughter, was born.Then in January 2022, he became a father of two children, as his non-celebrity wife gave birth to another baby girl; at the time, he was serving his national mandatory military duty.The couple registered their marriage three years ago, but they recently decided to hold a wedding ceremony, as they did not have the chance to hold one yet.At one luxury wedding hall in Jamsil, Seoul on October 22, CHEN and his wife's wedding ceremony took place.Only their families and close friends were invited to the wedding on Sunday, including all members of EXO.Although the wedding ceremony was held privately, a few photos and videos taken by invitees were later shared online.Some EXO-L were outraged after seeing the photos and videos though.It was because 'Don't Go' (2013) was played at CHEN's wedding, which is a song considered to be a meaningful song to both EXO and EXO-L.'Don't Go' is not an official fan song, but EXO-L love the song due to its sweet lyrics, and EXO members also often refer to the song as a song that connects them with EXO-L.Since quite many EXO-L, especially Korean EXO-L, have not been happy about CHEN's marriage ever since he unexpectedly told them about getting married and becoming a father, they could not be fond of the situation at all.Following his wedding, 'Don't Go' trended on X for hours; the majority of the posts about 'Don't Go' contained negative comments about it being played at CHEN's wedding.They wrote comments such as, "CHEN's being totally disrespectful toward us and his members. Did you even think about how we would feel, CHEN?", "We, EXO-L, didn't support you so that you could get married at a luxury wedding hall. The fact that you played EXO-EXO-L song there makes me furious. Seriously? What the heck...", "You've just ruined my good memories of 'Don't Go'. Why the heck did you play the song at your wedding when none of us are willing to send you a single blessing?!" and so on.(Credit= Online Community, X)(SBS Star)