[SBS Star] Choi Jin Hyuk Gives Details About Being Betrayed by His Ex Whom He Wanted to Marry

On October 22 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', K-pop boy group Super Junior's member HeeChul's solo wedding ceremony was held, where he celebrated loving himself.
Following his solo wedding ceremony, HeeChul and the invitees Choi Jin Hyuk, singer Kim Jong-kook, entertainers Tak Jae Hoon and Heo Kyung-hwan sat around the table for a talk.
As if one came to his mind in an instant, Choi Jin Hyuk immediately answered, "Oh, yes. There was this girl, but the timing wasn't right."
Then, he shared what happened between them, "This is actually my first time speaking about her on air, but... She completely betrayed me. Ever since then, I find it hard to date anyone."
He explained, "Basically... She had another boyfriend; I wasn't the main one. It turned out I was her side dude. Unbelievable, right?"
Chukling, the actor continued, "We had been together for over a year. And for all that time, I wasn't her main boyfriend."
With a bitter smile, Choi Jin Hyuk said, "I cried. I cried really hard."
Upon hearing this, Kim Jong-kook went, "Wow, I had no idea you went through anything like that. You must've felt so sad."
Choi Jin Hyuk only nodded; it seemed like he could not say anything more about his heartbreaking past.
His most-known works include 'Gu Family Book' (2013), 'The Heirs' (2013), 'The Last Empress' (2018), 'Zombie Detective' (2020) and more.
(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)
(SBS Star)