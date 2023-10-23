뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Choi Jin Hyuk Gives Details About Being Betrayed by His Ex Whom He Wanted to Marry
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Choi Jin Hyuk Gives Details About Being Betrayed by His Ex Whom He Wanted to Marry

Published 2023.10.23 14:30 Updated 2023.10.23 14:31 View Count
[SBS Star] Choi Jin Hyuk Gives Details About Being Betrayed by His Ex Whom He Wanted to Marry
Actor Choi Jin Hyuk talked about being betrayed by his ex-girlfriend whom he even thought about marrying. 

On October 22 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', K-pop boy group Super Junior's member HeeChul's solo wedding ceremony was held, where he celebrated loving himself. 

Following his solo wedding ceremony, HeeChul and the invitees Choi Jin Hyuk, singer Kim Jong-kook, entertainers Tak Jae Hoon and Heo Kyung-hwan sat around the table for a talk. 
Choi Jin Hyuk
During their conversation, HeeChul asked Choi Jin Hyuk with curious eyes, "Were there any girls in your life that you considered marrying?" 

As if one came to his mind in an instant, Choi Jin Hyuk immediately answered, "Oh, yes. There was this girl, but the timing wasn't right." 

Then, he shared what happened between them, "This is actually my first time speaking about her on air, but... She completely betrayed me. Ever since then, I find it hard to date anyone." 

He explained, "Basically... She had another boyfriend; I wasn't the main one. It turned out I was her side dude. Unbelievable, right?" 

Chukling, the actor continued, "We had been together for over a year. And for all that time, I wasn't her main boyfriend." 
Choi Jin Hyuk
His words shocked everyone in the room, and HeeChul had a question for him, "What was your initial response when you found out about that?" 

With a bitter smile, Choi Jin Hyuk said, "I cried. I cried really hard." 

Upon hearing this, Kim Jong-kook went, "Wow, I had no idea you went through anything like that. You must've felt so sad."

Choi Jin Hyuk only nodded; it seemed like he could not say anything more about his heartbreaking past. 
Choi Jin Hyuk
37-year-old Choi Jin Hyuk made debut with KBS' drama 'Just Run!' in 2006. 

His most-known works include 'Gu Family Book' (2013), 'The Heirs' (2013), 'The Last Empress' (2018), 'Zombie Detective' (2020) and more. 

(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지