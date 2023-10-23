[SBS Star] Choi Jin Hyuk Gives Details About Being Betrayed by His Ex Whom He Wanted to Marry

이미지 확대하기

Actor Choi Jin Hyuk talked about being betrayed by his ex-girlfriend whom he even thought about marrying.On October 22 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', K-pop boy group Super Junior's member HeeChul's solo wedding ceremony was held, where he celebrated loving himself.Following his solo wedding ceremony, HeeChul and the invitees Choi Jin Hyuk, singer Kim Jong-kook, entertainers Tak Jae Hoon and Heo Kyung-hwan sat around the table for a talk.During their conversation, HeeChul asked Choi Jin Hyuk with curious eyes, "Were there any girls in your life that you considered marrying?"As if one came to his mind in an instant, Choi Jin Hyuk immediately answered, "Oh, yes. There was this girl, but the timing wasn't right."Then, he shared what happened between them, "This is actually my first time speaking about her on air, but... She completely betrayed me. Ever since then, I find it hard to date anyone."He explained, "Basically... She had another boyfriend; I wasn't the main one. It turned out I was her side dude. Unbelievable, right?"Chukling, the actor continued, "We had been together for over a year. And for all that time, I wasn't her main boyfriend."His words shocked everyone in the room, and HeeChul had a question for him, "What was your initial response when you found out about that?"With a bitter smile, Choi Jin Hyuk said, "I cried. I cried really hard."Upon hearing this, Kim Jong-kook went, "Wow, I had no idea you went through anything like that. You must've felt so sad."Choi Jin Hyuk only nodded; it seemed like he could not say anything more about his heartbreaking past.37-year-old Choi Jin Hyuk made debut with KBS' drama 'Just Run!' in 2006.His most-known works include 'Gu Family Book' (2013), 'The Heirs' (2013), 'The Last Empress' (2018), 'Zombie Detective' (2020) and more.(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)(SBS Star)