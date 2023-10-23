[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Leaves 'Running Man' After Six Years on the Show

이미지 확대하기

Actress Jeon So Min is leaving 'Running Man'.On October 23, Jeon So Min's agency, KINGKONG by STARSHIP, announced that the actress will leave SBS' television show 'Running Man'.According to the company, October 30 will be her last day of filming for the show.The agency said Jeon So Min had given much thought before making the decision since she has been with the show for a long time.However, she has decided to leave the show to recharge herself and be her best self in future projects, including acting.They concluded by thanking the viewers of 'Running Man' for supporting Jeon So Min since she first started on the show in April 2017."We ask for your continued love and support for Jeon So Min", they stated.The agency announced as follows:Hello, this is KINGKONG by STARSHIP.We announce Jeon So Min's departure from 'Running Man; October 30 will be her last day on the set.Since Jeon So Min has been a part of the show for a long time, she has given this much deliberation. However, following a long discussion with 'Running Man' cast members, the production crew, and us, her agency, Jeon So Min has decided to leave the show to take a break to recharge and remain her best self in any future projects, including acting.We express our gratitude to many 'Running Man' viewers who have been running alongside Jeon So Min every weekend for the past six years, sometimes with laughter and sometimes with tears, ever since she joined the show in April 2017.We ask for your continued love and support for Jeon So Min.Thank you.(Credit= 'sbs_runningman_sbs' 'jsomin86' Instagram, KINGKONG by STARSHIP)(SBS Star)