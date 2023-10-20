뉴스
[SBS Star] YOUHA Tells Whether She Feels Sad About Not Making Debut Under YG Ent. After 10-Year-Training
Published 2023.10.20 17:35 View Count
K-pop artist YOUHA shared how she feels about not making debut under YG Entertainment despite training there for as long as 10 years. 

As YOUHA just dropped her new single 'FLIGHT', she recently took time to sit down with multiple media outlets for an interview to speak about her latest single. 

Before she discussed 'FLIGHT' though, reporters were eager to know her feelings on making debut as a soloist under Universal Music, not as a group under YG Entertainment. 

When asked, YOUHA was more than happy to share her feelings, "When I was a trainee, I lived in a dorm with other trainees, and watched a lot of them go home. Seeing that made me think, 'Oh, it's not going to be easy for me to make debut.'" 

"As you may already know, I trained with MIYEON of (G)I-DLE and MOON SUA of Billlie. Not too long ago, I worked with Billlie; I directed a song for them. There, I got to see MOON SUA." 

"Both they and I are doing well where we are and in our respective roles. So, I'm more pleased with each of our accomplishments. I'm not sad or anything about the future I didn't get. In fact, I'm satisfied with the way things are now." 
YOUHA
Then, YOUHA shared what she thinks are the pros and cons of promoting alone, "I can do most things the way I want to, and I thought that was very nice. Being an independent person, I have strong opinions on a variety of subjects, so..." 

She continued, "The downside is that it gets really lonely. There is nobody around to open myself up to. I feel jealous every time I see other group members talking together at music shows." 
YOUHA
Later, YOUHA spoke about her new music as well, "'FLIGHT' is another one of my self-written song. Because I keep returning to the music scene with my own song, I'm getting great feelings. I'm not sure how to describe them, but it's almost like I can sense that everything will go well." 

She added, "I wrote 'FLIGHT' like three years ago. Back then, I was weak, and my vulnerability was evident in the song, as I was candid about how I was feeling at the time when I wrote it. Now, I can call myself strong. So, I was like, 'Okay, I'm ready to expose my previous weakness to the world.'" 
YOUHA
Born in 1999, YOUHA made debut with 'ISLAND' in September 2020. 

(Credit= 'u_youha' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
