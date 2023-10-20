[SBS Star] Han So-hee Changes Her IG Profile Picture to a Snapshot of TXT Members Having a Pillow Fight

이미지 확대하기

Online users noticed that actress Han So-hee recently changed the profile image of her Instagram account to a photo of the members of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT).On October 19, there was a lot of discussion about Han So-hee's new Instagram profile photo within various online communities.It was a picture of three men who looked like they were in the middle of a fierce pillow fight.One of the men is lying on the floor while the other two are standing over him and swinging pillows at him.The reason why people talked so much about this picture was because the three men in the picture were YEONJUN, SOOBIN, and HUENINGKAI of TXT.The snapshot was taken from the group's YouTube show, specifically from an episode titled, 'TO DO X TXT - Ep.58 A Fake Staycation Part 2'.A moment from the episode where SOOBIN and YEONJUN swing pillows as hard as they can at HUENINGKAI was so hilarious that it was shared on social media and enjoyed as yet another wonderful meme.After discovering that Han So-hee used an image of TXT members as her new profile picture, people wondered why.Popular opinion was that she added the picture to her meme list without knowing the men in it were members of TXT, and then liked it so much that she decided to use it as her profile image.Han So-hee is known for her love for memes; she uses them a lot when she writes a blog post and, on occasion, she uses them as her Instagram profile picture.Internet users responded with comments such as, "I think she didn't know that they were TXT members.", "I have no clue why she made that photo her profile picture, but it's funny."But as of today, October 20, Han So-hee's profile picture on Instagram has been changed.It is now an image of a hungry 'Pikachu', a fictional creature in the Pokémon media franchise.Meanwhile, her next project, Netflix's series, 'Gyeongseong Creature' is set to release later this year.(Credit= 'xeesoxee' Instagram, 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER' YouTube)(SBS star)