뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Han So-hee Changes Her IG Profile Picture to a Snapshot of TXT Members Having a Pillow Fight
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Han So-hee Changes Her IG Profile Picture to a Snapshot of TXT Members Having a Pillow Fight

Published 2023.10.20 17:47 View Count
[SBS Star] Han So-hee Changes Her IG Profile Picture to a Snapshot of TXT Members Having a Pillow Fight
Online users noticed that actress Han So-hee recently changed the profile image of her Instagram account to a photo of the members of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT).

On October 19, there was a lot of discussion about Han So-hee's new Instagram profile photo within various online communities.

It was a picture of three men who looked like they were in the middle of a fierce pillow fight.

One of the men is lying on the floor while the other two are standing over him and swinging pillows at him.
Han So-hee & TXT
The reason why people talked so much about this picture was because the three men in the picture were YEONJUN, SOOBIN, and HUENINGKAI of TXT.

The snapshot was taken from the group's YouTube show, specifically from an episode titled, 'TO DO X TXT - Ep.58 A Fake Staycation Part 2'.

A moment from the episode where SOOBIN and YEONJUN swing pillows as hard as they can at HUENINGKAI was so hilarious that it was shared on social media and enjoyed as yet another wonderful meme.
 

After discovering that Han So-hee used an image of TXT members as her new profile picture, people wondered why.

Popular opinion was that she added the picture to her meme list without knowing the men in it were members of TXT, and then liked it so much that she decided to use it as her profile image.
Han So-hee & TXT
Han So-hee is known for her love for memes; she uses them a lot when she writes a blog post and, on occasion, she uses them as her Instagram profile picture.

Internet users responded with comments such as, "I think she didn't know that they were TXT members.", "I have no clue why she made that photo her profile picture, but it's funny."

But as of today, October 20, Han So-hee's profile picture on Instagram has been changed.

It is now an image of a hungry 'Pikachu', a fictional creature in the Pokémon media franchise.
Han So-hee & TXT
Meanwhile, her next project, Netflix's series, 'Gyeongseong Creature' is set to release later this year.

(Credit= 'xeesoxee' Instagram, 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER' YouTube)

(SBS star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지