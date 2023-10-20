뉴스
[SBS Star] "It Made Me Cry" FTISLAND Choi Min Hwan Shares His Struggles as a Less-Highlighted Member
Choi Min Hwan of K-pop boy band FTISLAND spoke about the difficulties he had as a drummer of the band.

Lee Hong Gi, Choi Min Hwan, and Lee Jae Jin of FTISLAND guested on the October 19 episode of the YouTube show 'Jaefriends', hosted by Kim Jae Joong of K-pop boy group JYJ.

Lee Hong Gi is the leader and the vocalist of FTISLAND; Lee Jae Jin is the bassist, and Choi Min Hwan is the drummer.

Since vocalists are usually the ones who are in the spotlight, Choi Min Hwan was questioned if he ever felt sad about it.

"When we were on stage for music shows, sometimes the cameras wouldn't even catch me for a second.", Choi Min Hwan replied.

"Before those shows, we get up early in the morning to get our hair and makeup done. So it was frustrating when the camera didn't capture me at all. I wondered why should I even bother getting makeup.", he said.
Choi Min Hwan
Then, Choi Min Hwan shared a story about a sad experience he had as a drummer.

"There was a time when we went to perform at an event, and drums were not there.", he said.

FTISLAND members said it was when they went to Jeju Island to perform at an event, and there were no drums; the organizers only knew that FTISLAND was popular and were unaware that they were a band.

Then Choi Min Hwan continued, "Since there was no drum, I went outside the venue and watched the members perform. The whole thing made me cry."
Choi Min Hwan
Choi Min Hwan remembered how hurt he was when this happened.

"I was still in my teens and was not ready to deal with that kind of situation. Little things hurt your feelings when you're young.", he said.

However, Lee Hong Gi said things have improved since the band's fifth album, 'I WILL', became a big success.

"After 'I WILL', the cameras took solo shots of each of us when we performed at music shows even though we didn't ask for it. They even captured our fingers moving! Since then, we started to feel better about being on those shows.", said Lee Hong Gi.
Choi Min Hwan

(Credit= '우하머그' 'KBS Kpop' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
