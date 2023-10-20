[SBS Star] "I'm Sorry!" Hwang Kwang Hee Apologizes to Cha Eun-woo for Continuously Saying They Look Alike

이미지 확대하기

Hwang Kwang Hee of K-pop boy group ZE:A offered his sincere apology to another boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo for continuously saying that they resemble each other.On October 19, a new episode of Hwang Kwang Hee's YouTube show with Lee Seok-hoon of R&B group SG WANNABE as the guest was released online.When Hwang Kwang Hee saw Lee Seok-hoon walking into the studio, he immediately wowed at Lee Seok-hoon's stylish style of the day.Hwang Kwang Hee then told Lee Seok-hoon, "All guys in this country envy the way you look. You know that, right? They especially love your perfect glasses look."Pointing at the glasses on his nose, Hwang Kwang Hee commented, "That's why I put these glasses on today!"Lee Seok-hoon laughed and responded, "Don't a lot of people get really surprised upon seeing you in person for the first time? I mean, you have a tiny face!"Lee Seok-hoon's unexpected compliment about his appearance instantly boosted Hwang Kwang Hee's mood.With an elated voice, Hwang Kwang Hee playfully stated, "Yeah, for sure. When people see me, they usually go like, 'Oh, what? I thought you were Cha Eun-woo!'"But Lee Seok-hoon could not take his joke; the smile on his face disappeared.Then, Lee Seok-hoon said to Hwang Kwang Hee, "You've seriously got to apologize for what you just said."Hwang Kwang Hee burst into awkward laughter, then looked straight into the camera and said, "I'm deeply sorry, Cha Eun-woo."He continued, "I actually don't know you well, but every time someone makes a comment on my looks, I say that I look like you. Thank you for being so understanding of me all this time. I'm sorry! And thank you!"In fact, it has been many years since Hwang Kwang Hee started 'gaslighting' the public that he and Cha Eun-woo had a lot in common in terms of how they looked.The most recent time Hwang Kwang Hee mentioned this on television was on tvN's quiz show 'My Friends Are Smarter Than I' back in February.At that time, he said, "Before the recording began, I happened to pass by some staff members who were like, 'Isn't Hwang Kwang Hee our guest today? But why is Cha Eun-woo here?'", making the hosts laugh.(Credit= '캐릿 Careet' YouTube, Fantagio)(SBS Star)