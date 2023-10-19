[SBS Star] Whee In Says She Started Suffering from Stage Fright Without the Members of MAMAMOO

이미지 확대하기

Whee In of K-pop girl group MAMAMOO shared that she started suffering from stage fright without her group members on stage alongside her.On October 18, Whee In guested on BOMI of another girl group Apink's YouTube video.While making some food together, Whee In surprised BOMI with a shocking information.Whee In said, "Going solo wasn't very easy for me. I suffered from stage fright for the very first time then. Until I went solo, I'd never been nervous on stage. But the moment I kicked off my solo career, I started to literally shiver whenever I went up the stage."She continued, "My lips trembled hard, and my hands shook like crazy. They became sweaty and cold as well. It even got to the point where I began to seriously hate myself for getting so nervous. It happened to me every time I had to perform alone, and that was really upsetting, you know."In response to her reveal, BOMI worriedly asked, "Do you still get that? Or are you better now?"Whee In answered, "No. I'm not any better, unfortunately. The more experience I get, the more my mind is constantly racing with ideas. I most likely continue to experience the same kind of nervousness for that reason."BOMI agreed, saying, "Oh, I get what you mean by that. And it gets more embarrassing to look nervous on stage as more time passes, because everybody knows how long you've been in the industry for and stuff."Whee In nodded and stated, "Yeah. I think I get extremely nervous all the time because I'm trying to be perfect. I get nervous thinking that I have to reach that point of perfectness no matter what. People around me would constantly tell me that I sounded amazing during my solo performances, but I never believed their words. Never once have I felt content with how I performed."(Credit= '뽐뽐뽐' YouTube, 'RBW.MAMAMOO' Facebook)(SBS Star)