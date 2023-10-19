뉴스
[SBS Star] 'Groom-to-Be' Daniel Lindemann Tells His Sweet Love Story About Meeting His Korean Fiancee
[SBS Star] 'Groom-to-Be' Daniel Lindemann Tells His Sweet Love Story About Meeting His Korean Fiancee

Published 2023.10.19 11:02 Updated 2023.10.19 11:37 View Count
Daniel Lindemann, a popular German entertainer based in Korea, shared his sweet love story about how he met his Korean fiancée. 

On October 17, a new video was uploaded on the YouTube channel run by Daniel Lindemann, Italian entertainer Alberto Mondi and Indian entertainer Abhishek Gupta. 

On this day, the three entertainers gathered together for an exciting talk after Daniel Lindemann's marriage announcement―it was recently announced that he was marrying his Korean girlfriend in December. 
Daniel Lindemann
About their first encounter, Daniel Lindemann said, "You guys know that I released a song titled 'And She Said Excuse Me' last year, right? In fact, I was recalling my first meeting with my fiancée when I wrote the song. At the time, I was on the beach with my friend, and a girl approached me and said in German, 'Excuse me, can I get a photo with you?' That moment is still vivid in my head. Everything started from there." 

He carried on to give details about that special day, "My friend and I had gone on a 3-day trip to the beach. I mean, we're guys, what is there to talk about? So, we were just using our phones on the beach, doing nothing. I turned as I heard someone asking me for a photo, and as my eyes met hers, I started getting this weird feeling. It almost felt as if the time had stopped."  

With a happy smile across his face, he added, "Since that was such an unforgettable moment for me, I just had to make a song about it. I even framed the sheet music for it and gave it to her as a gift."
Daniel Lindemann
Then, Daniel Lindemann described the occasion when he got down on one knee and asked her to marry him, "We've been together for a little over two years, and I made sure my proposal was really unexpected." 

He resumed, "We went to a beach that was near the beach where we first met, and I proposed to her there when it got dark after sunset." 

Lastly, he revealed how he feels about getting married, "I honestly feel like it's a significant turning point in my life. It's the biggest step I've ever taken in Korea as well. I've suffered from insomnia for a long time, but I've been sleeping so well lately. I'll make every effort for us to live as happily as we can."
 

(Credit= '354 삼오사' YouTube, 'daniel_togil' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
