뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Security Guards at Paris K-Pop Show Accused of Racism Against Asians; One Victim Talks
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Security Guards at Paris K-Pop Show Accused of Racism Against Asians; One Victim Talks

Published 2023.10.18 18:28 View Count
[SBS Star] Security Guards at Paris K-Pop Show Accused of Racism Against Asians; One Victim Talks
Racism against Asians has allegedly occurred during 'M COUNTDOWN' in Paris, France.

In the evening of October 15, Mnet's music show 'M COUNTDOWN' was held at Paris La Défense Arena. 

The lineup of artists included ATEEZ, NCT DREAM, SHOWNU X HYUNGWON, TAEMIN, TREASURE, ZEROBASEONE, Dreamcatcher and more. 
M COUNTDOWN
Those at home who were watching the livestream believed the concert had ended successfully, but in fact, an eye-frowning incident had taken place at the venue during the show. 

Several disturbing on-site videos were uploaded on social media afterward, and they went viral online in no time. 

The videos showed a number of security guards using great force to pin Asian fans down on the ground and grabbing them by their arms out of the location. 

Some concertgoers wrote in the comments that the security guards showed increased hostility, particularly toward Asians. 

According to them, security guards insisted on removing Asian attendees despite objections from other audience members, and they acted brutally while doing so, almost resorting to violence.

They said security guards singled out Asian attendees for bag checks when they had just been watching the show without cameras, while ignoring Western attendees with cameras actually filming the artists.
M COUNTDOWN
Then on October 18, one Korean person in the video said, "I did have a camera with me, but I was not stopped or instructed during the initial baggage inspection upon entry. There was also no signage on the premise warning that cameras were not permitted to be brought in or recorded. And I didn't even have my camera out when they came to me." 

"As I was watching the show, they suddenly came up to me and asked to open my bag. When I refused, they threw me to the floor with a lot of force and started choking me. I was escorted out as if I was some sort of terrorist. My female friend who tried to help me also was forcefully escorted out of the venue. After taking her out, she went through an inappropriate body search too." 

"It turned out we weren't the only ones who were dragged out mid-show like this. Outside, there was a bunch of other Asians who went through what we went through. In the process of controlling us, security guards even confiscated our phones so that we couldn't call the police or embassy, or record what was happening. They even got us to stand facing the wall so that we couldn't speak with one another. Human rights were completely violated." 

He added that when they were finally free to go, lots of items the security team had taken away from them had gone missing that they had to leave empty-handed as well. 
 
Regarding this issue, Mnet has said nothing more than "We are verifying the facts at the moment." yet.  

(Credit= Online Community, CJ ENM) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지