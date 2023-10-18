뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS SUGA Shares Why Big Hit Music Stopped JUNGKOOK from Doing a Guide Track
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS SUGA Shares Why Big Hit Music Stopped JUNGKOOK from Doing a Guide Track

Published 2023.10.18 16:33 Updated 2023.10.18 16:34 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS SUGA Shares Why Big Hit Music Stopped JUNGKOOK from Doing a Guide Track
SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS shared why their management agency Big Hit Music stopped his group member JUNGKOOK from doing a guide track. 

On October 17, rock band Kim Jong-wan-guested episode of SUGA's YouTube show 'SUCHWITA' was unveiled online. 

During their conversation, the two stars mentioned their past collaborative track 'Dear My Friend' that was released as part of SUGA's mixtape album 'D-2' in May 2020. 

Kim Jong-wan said, "Our collaboration was a fun experience. I remember your company reaching out to me. At the time, you guys weren't as big, but were busily getting your name out there. Your agency staff was like, 'There is a K-pop group called BTS under our company. They are blah blah blah.' They kindly gave a detailed explanation of who you were." 
SUCHWITA
After receiving their call, Kim Jong-wan said he looked at SUGA's portfolio, because he has his own rule when it comes to working with other artists. 

"I always do that to determine if they truly love music. When I was going over your work, I was like, 'He's definitely the right kind of person to work with. He has his own unique character, and I love that.' I actually paused all my other projects to fully concentrate on 'Dear My Friend'." 

When asked why he stopped the other projects, Kim Jong-wan explained, "Your lyrics were so real. I had to take the song seriously." 
SUCHWITA
Despite his long experience as a musician, Kim Jong-wan admitted that he was really scared to sing 'Dear My Friend' at first.

The musician laughingly stated, "JUNGKOOK did a guide track, and his vocals were just beyond amazing. That made me scared. So, I was hesitant to record my own version of 'Dear My Friend', fearing it might not match up to the same level." 

He continued, "JUNGKOOK had his own vocal colors, and they were beautiful. I felt like I was unconsciously trying to imitate JUNGKOOK's performance, despite being aware that you probably preferred my original interpretation. The recording was not easy." 

SUGA nodded and commented, "Yeah, JUNGKOOK's an amazing vocalist. It's not just you. A number of other artists who have listened to his guide vocals said pretty much the same thing. His singing tends to put a lot of pressure on them. 'Dear My Friend' was the last guide track that JUNGKOOK ever did though. Our agency specifically asked me not to get JUNGKOOK to sing the guide anymore after that one, so..."  
 

(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube, 'bangtan.official' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지