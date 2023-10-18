[SBS Star] "Our Lips Were Swelling" Im Soo Hyang Recalls Filming a 6-Hour Kissing Scene with Cha Eun-woo

이미지 확대하기

Actress Im Soo Hyang recalled filming a kissing scene with Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO for over six hours.On October 16, a small part of an upcoming episode of KBS' television show 'Problem Child in House' was unveiled online.This episode featured the cast of the play 'Our Little Sister'―Im Soo Hyang, Han Hye-jin and Park Ha Seon―sharing fun stories from their daily lives.And in this particular part of the show, Im Soo Hyang shared one of the behind-the-scenes stories of her countless kissing scenes.Im Soo Hyang is known for her breathtaking kissing scenes in a variety of works, and the actress revealed that one kissing scene took her six hours to film.Im Soo Hyang claimed that the 6-hour shoot was a kissing scene with Cha Eun-woo for their 2018 drama 'My ID Is Gangnam Beauty'.She said, "This was when we were filming the drama's first kissing scene. To make it more visually appealing, we had to film the scene from different angles. We shot the scene over the course of two days, and more than six hours were spent on it."Laughing, she added, "Every time Eun-woo and I monitored ourselves, we were able to see our lips getting more and more swollen."On this day, Im Soo Hyang also detailed what difficulties she faced to act the same-aged character as Cha Eun-woo, who is actually much younger than she is in real life.'My ID Is Gangnam Beauty' is based on a popular webtoon series of the same name, and it illustrates a romance between two college students.Cha Eun-woo plays the role of an unbelievably good-looking guy named 'Do Kyung-seok'.Although 'Do Kyung-seok' looks coldhearted, he is in fact very caring and does not judge people by their appearance.At his university, he falls in love with a girl named 'Kang Mi-rae' (Im Soo Hyang), who had plastic surgery done due to her traumatic past of being called ugly.(Credit= JTBC My ID Is Gangnam Beauty, KBS Problem Child in House)(SBS Star)