[SBS Star] "I'm Not Feeling Well" Kim Chaewon Under Temporay Hiatus Looks Unwell in Recent V-Log

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

As Kim Chaewon of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM has halted her activities because of health issues, people have been paying attention to her recent video log where she looks unwell.On October 16, Kim Chaewon's agency, Source Music, announced Kim Chaewon's temporary hiatus from LE SSERAFIM activities.According to their official announcement, Kim Chaewon has been recovering from type A influenza and has been having dizziness; when she went to the hospital, she got medical advice to rest for a while.The agency announced that only four LE SSERAFIM members will be active for a while and that Kim Chaewon will not be participating in the group's activities temporarily, including the pre-recording of the K-pop show 'NPOP', which was scheduled for that day.After the news broke, Kim Chaewon's video log recorded during the group's recent tour in Japan has been rediscovered.In the video uploaded on the group's official YouTube account, pale-looking Kim Chaewon sat in front of the camera and said, "Actually, I'm worried right now because I'm not feeling well.""After our first day of concert in Nagoya, my throat hurt a lot. It was in such a bad condition. I tried everything I could think of that might help my throat because I wanted to perform well on day two. I think we did great, and that's a relief.", Kim Chaewon cheerfully said, but then added, "My tonsils have swollen a lot."After saying that, the singer started whispering for a few minutes.She captioned the video to explain: "The sound is fine; I whispered for a while to spare my throat. Don't worry. I am currently adding this subtitle with great pleasure while eating pasta."The video's comments section was filled with worried comments from her fans, who pointed out that she looked unwell.Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM's first English digital single, 'Perfect Night' will be released on October 27.(Credit= 'LE SSERAFIM' YouTube, Source Music)(SBS Star)