[SBS Star] Suzy Shares that She Kept All Her Negative Feelings Hidden When She Was miss A
Published 2023.10.17 16:15
Actress Suzy, formerly of disbanded K-pop girl group miss A, shared that she used to keep all her negative feelings hidden when she was part of the group. 

On October 17, one fashion magazine released cover photos for their November issue featuring Suzy. 

Along with the gorgeous cover photos of Suzy, they also unveiled their interview with Suzy. 

During the interview, Suzy spoke about her character 'Doo-na' in 'Doona!'―upcoming Netflix's series that is to be unveiled this Friday. 

Based on a popular webtoon of the same name, 'Doona!' depicts a sweet romance between former K-pop idol 'Doo-na' (Suzy) and ordinary college student 'Won-jun' (actor Yang Se Jong); their story begins when they start sharing housing with each other.
Suzy
Suzy said that she felt especially loved playing 'Doo-na'; she explained, "Although my experience was different from Doo-na's, I was still able to understand her well. When I was acting her, I was constantly reminded of the time when I was a member of miss A." 

The former miss A member continued, "In my early 20s, I didn't have the opportunity to feel pain and express my true emotions like Doo-na. I actually kept my feelings hidden. Doo-na is completely the opposite of me though. She feels every bit of her feelings, and lets herself have a moment of a hard time. Sometimes, she even says mean things to others on purpose." 

She added, "So, I felt like I got certain things off my chest while I was playing her. It felt thrilling to act a character like her." 

Then, Suzy was asked this question: "If you quit being a K-pop idol like Doo-na, do you think you would have enjoyed your university life like her?" 

Without hesitation, Suzy excitedly answered, "Yeah, I totally would have! I would have more fun than any other university student out there." 
Suzy
After that, the interviewer asked, "What kind of person do you hope to develop into as you age?" 

Suzy answered, "I want to grow old nicely, if you get what I mean. I want to be that old lady who is awesome with great wrinkles, getting things done at her own pace."

"I don't really dwell on the past or only focus on the future. I'm always trying to live my day-to-day life to the fullest. I'm simply hoping I would end up as one amazing old lady by living all my present days well.", she smiled as she wrapped up her sentence. 
Suzy
(Credit= JYP Entertainment, Cosmopolitan Korea) 

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
