[SBS Star] Lee Joon Indirectly Brings Up His Past 3-Year Relationship with Jung So Min

Actor Lee Joon indirectly mentioned his past relationship with actress Jung So Min.On the October 15 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', cast members from SBS' drama 'The Escape of the Seven: War for Survival' including Lee Joon made guest appearances.During the episode, the drama's cast and the 'Running Man' cast members played a series of games in which they had to escape from several circumstances.A van was waiting to take the ten of them to the next filming location.But a sign on it said it could only hold six people, so they had to decide who would go there by car and who would take public transportation.Each of the members started to argue that they were the ones who should get in the van; "Raise your hand if you have a boyfriend, girlfriend, husband, or wife. You are the ones who should get in the car.", said Ji Suk-jin, who is married.Jeon So Min raised her hand and claimed she and Yang Se Chan should get in the van, bringing up their fake on-air relationship.Kim Jong-kook also raised his hand, but Yu Jae Seok knew he was lying."You have a girlfriend? Where is she?", Yu Jae Seok argued, and Kim Jong-kook vaguely responded, "She is there, somewhere."Then, HAHA yelled, "People who have ever dated a celebrity, raise your hand."Jeon So Min, who had previously said on the show that she once dated a K-pop boy group member, raised her hand, and Kim Jong-kook and Yang Se Chan followed her.Lee Joon hesitated for a while but eventually exclaimed, "This is driving me crazy!", and raised his hand.In 2018, Lee Joon and Jung So Min went public with their relationship.The two said they started dating after playing a couple in KBS' drama 'My Father Is Strange' (2017).However, in June 2020, the couple announced their breakup after nearly three years together.When the 'Running Man' members watched Lee Joon raise his hand, they could not contain their laughter; the actor indirectly mentioned his past relationship with Jung So Min just to win the game.(Credit= SBS Running Man, 'somin_jj' Instagram)(SBS Star)