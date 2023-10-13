뉴스
[SBS Star] "Some May Find It Unattractive, But…" Lee Hyo-ri Responds to a Comment about Her Aging Skin
Published 2023.10.13 17:47 View Count
Singer Lee Hyo-ri, 44, got candid about how she felt about her appearance.

On October 12, Lee Hyo-ri went live on Instagram to communicate with her fans.

During the livestream, the singer paid attention to one viewer's comment.

Lee Hyo-ri read the comment aloud, "Have you stopped caring about how you look, like; getting treatment for your skin and stuff?"

She replied, "Does it look like I'm not taking care of my appearance?", and laughed out loud.

"In fact, my main interest right now is my appearance.", she explained, "Until recently, I used to tell people that looks don't matter and that what's inside is what's important. But now I think appearances are just as important as personality. I realized how important it is to try to keep my appearance; using natural and healthy methods."
Lee Hyo-ri
Another viewer commented that Lee Hyo-ri had aged beautifully, but the singer disagreed.

"I don't think so. Considering my age, I see too many wrinkles around my eyes when I smile, and I can tell my cheeks have started to sag. But I don't know…", she paused and said, "Well, I'm fine with that."

"I've just been taking things as they are. I'm fine with it, but some people might not find my skin attractive. Well, I've been putting more effort into my skin."
Lee Hyo-ri
She resumed, "It would be fantastic to have wrinkle-free skin, but you can't always get what you want, people. I'm still healthy and living a happy life. The wrinkles on my face aren't a big deal when I think about the things I'm grateful for."

Lee Hyo-ri continued her conversation with her fans by saying she still wants to be loved even after 25 years in the spotlight.

"One thing I have a hard time letting go of is the desire to be loved", she said, "I act all cool as if I've achieved a great deal of enlightenment in my life, but in reality, I'm just a soul seeking love and attention. Like everyone else, I want to be loved and cared for. I want people to appreciate my work and tell me that I'm still cool.", she remarked.
Lee Hyo-ri

(Credit= 'lee_hyolee' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
