[SBS Star] "I Didn't Think We'll See Each Other Again" Ji Yeon ♥ Hwang Jae-gyun Recall the Day They First Met

Ji Yeon of K-pop girl group T-ARA and professional baseball player Hwang Jae-gyun shared their cute love story.On October 12, Ji Yeon uploaded a new video on her YouTube channel.The video showed Ji Yeon and Hwang Jae-gyun revealing how everything began for the two of them while watching back some videos from their wedding ceremony.Regarding their first encounter, Hwang Jae-gyun commented, "We met through a mutual friend. A friend of mine called me one day and asked if I could come over to his place for some drinks, saying that he wanted someone to talk to about some difficulties he was facing then. But he said he was with a friend."He continued, "I was like, 'Okay, it'll probably be fine to be in a room with up to three people. But can you ask her if she had been vaccinated?' At that time, COVID-19 was spreading like crazy, so...", he added after laughing, "Thankfully, the friend had been vaccinated, so I headed straight to his place."Ji Yeon said, "Yeah, I was that friend and that was the first time we met. I opened the door when he rang the doorbell. What was your impression of me? When I saw you, I thought to myself, 'Wow, he's really big. I don't think I've ever seen anyone this big in my life.'"Hwang Jae-gyun laughingly stated, "Well, to be honest with you... I was taken aback by your beauty. I thought you were really pretty."But Hwang Jae-gyun said he believed that would be the very last time he would ever see Ji Yeon, "Only about ten minutes after we met, our mutual friend said, 'If you two got married and had children, they would look so cute.' He was really drunk then, remember? I mean, who would feel comfortable hearing that? So, I basically lost hope to see you again. Once I gave up on seeing you again, I just let myself be me."Then, Ji Yeon noted that she gave Hwang Jae-gyun her number when she left, but it was not because she saw a spark between them or anything."I had to leave after about an hour. Since I didn't watch baseball, I didn't really know who you were. I just assumed that you were much older than I was, and it felt like a rude thing to do to leave so early. So, I gave you my number out of pure politeness. While we exchanged our number, I was like, 'I hope to see you again.' But that was just me being polite.""I didn't give you my number so that I could start something with you. I never intended that. But things surprisingly escalated from then."Ji Yeon made and Hwang Jae-gyun went public with their relationship in February last year; they held their wedding ceremony later that year in December.(Credit= '지연 JIYEON' YouTube, 'JIYEON2__' Instagram)(SBS Star)