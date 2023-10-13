뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] DARA Says that SM·YG Ent. Artists Used to Be Jealous of Each Other's Agencies
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] DARA Says that SM·YG Ent. Artists Used to Be Jealous of Each Other's Agencies

Published 2023.10.13 14:24 Updated 2023.10.13 14:36 View Count
[SBS Star] DARA Says that SM·YG Ent. Artists Used to Be Jealous of Each Others Agencies
K-pop artist DARA discussed how she used to feel about SM Entertainment artists when she was a member of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1.

DARA guested on the October 12 episode of a YouTube show hosted by Kim Jae Joong, a K-pop boy group JYJ member and formerly of another K-pop boy group TVXQ!.

"People are really curious how you and I got to be close with each other since, as you know, SM and YG artists had very few on-air interactions.", Kim Jae Joong said. 

"Yeah, even when they were friends, people didn't say that they were friends. I remember hesitating to wave at you guys whenever we came across.", DARA replied.

Kim Jae Joong said, "There were so many funny episodes about it that I can't even share here on YouTube."
DARA
"Now I've become friends with many SM artists and we get along well. But to be completely honest, my feelings about them weren't good in the past.", DARA said, "For example, Girls' Generation and 2NE1 were always competing for first place in music shows, so…"

She admitted that she was sometimes overwhelmed by SM artists when they were on those music shows because they usually had more fans in the audience than 2NE1.
DARA
During their conversation, Kim Jae Joong said that the artists at SM Entertainment often shared how they envied YG artists for their music styles.

Then, DARA admitted that YG artists also wanted what SM artists had.

She said, "I was close with Super Junior members. DongHae and I used to talk about how jealous we are of each other's companies. He used to complain about their agency making his group have too many comebacks, while my issue was that our group had too few comebacks.", she stated, noting that the two agencies had very different management styles.
DARA
DARA debuted as a member of 2NE1 in 2009 under the management of YG Entertainment, but the group disbanded at the end of 2016.

She left the agency as her contract expired in May 2021, and is now under Abyss Company as a solo artist.
 

(Credit= '우하머그' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지