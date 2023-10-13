[SBS Star] DARA Says that SM·YG Ent. Artists Used to Be Jealous of Each Other's Agencies

DARA guested on the October 12 episode of a YouTube show hosted by Kim Jae Joong, a K-pop boy group JYJ member and formerly of another K-pop boy group TVXQ!.
"People are really curious how you and I got to be close with each other since, as you know, SM and YG artists had very few on-air interactions.", Kim Jae Joong said.
"Yeah, even when they were friends, people didn't say that they were friends. I remember hesitating to wave at you guys whenever we came across.", DARA replied.
Kim Jae Joong said, "There were so many funny episodes about it that I can't even share here on YouTube."
She admitted that she was sometimes overwhelmed by SM artists when they were on those music shows because they usually had more fans in the audience than 2NE1.
Then, DARA admitted that YG artists also wanted what SM artists had.
She said, "I was close with Super Junior members. DongHae and I used to talk about how jealous we are of each other's companies. He used to complain about their agency making his group have too many comebacks, while my issue was that our group had too few comebacks.", she stated, noting that the two agencies had very different management styles.
She left the agency as her contract expired in May 2021, and is now under Abyss Company as a solo artist.
(Credit= '우하머그' YouTube)
(SBS Star)