[SBS Star] VIDEO: Super Junior HeeChul Reveals that He No Longer Wants to Be an Idol
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Super Junior HeeChul Reveals that He No Longer Wants to Be an Idol

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Super Junior HeeChul Reveals that He No Longer Wants to Be an Idol
HeeChul of K-pop boy group Super Junior explained why he no longer wants to be an idol. 

On October 12, HeeChul and another Super Junior member YeSung joined Cho Hyun-ah of group URBAN ZAKAPA's YouTube show 'Thursday Night'. 

During their conversation, HeeChul mentioned how much he loved everything about himself in his 20s, "In my 20s, I used to want to kiss myself every time I looked in the mirror. I was proud of myself after performing as well."

But he bitterly added that things are a little different now, "The older I got, the shyer and more embarrassed I've become to perform on stage." 
The Super Junior member continued, "All the members of my group are still so fine, aren't they? They're currently in their 40s. Can you believe that? It's crazy that they look like that in their 40s. I'm truly impressed by how well they take care of themselves." 

He added, "YeSung always tells me, 'We should stay as idols even in our 50s or 60s, because we made debut as idols.' That clashes with my view though. Because, honestly, I want to quit being an idol." 

When asked for an explanation, HeeChul said, "Being an idol for me is simply my career, not my life. The members of Super Junior and I actually had a number of discussions on this subject." 
Listening to his talk, Cho Hyun-ah went, "I think I get what you mean by that. There were times in my younger days when I thought I wasn't pretty. I needed time to accept the reality. Now that I've accepted it, I feel content with life."

She resumed, "You've been good-looking from day one. So, I guess that's why it's hard for you to see yourself continuously looking older. But you've got to accept that." 

HeeChul nodded and commented, "Yeah, exactly. I know I have to accept it. But it's definitely something easier said than done. My fans loved the way I looked before. It would just be so nice if I could magically maintain my looks and vibes from my 20s, but... That's difficult too." 

He shared why, "That means I would have to completely cut down on alcohol and carbs. I'm not confident to quit doing all those things at all. If I do that, I would feel like I've lost my happiness, you know." 
 

(Credit= '조현아의 목요일 밤' YouTube, SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
