[SBS Star] Is AHYEON Going to Make Debut as BABYMONSTER Next Month? YG Ent. Responds

Following recent rumors about AHYEON's departure, her potential debut as a member of the upcoming K-pop girl group BABYMONSTER is being questioned by fans all over the world.At the beginning of the year, YG Entertainment announced that they are planning on debuting BABYMONSTER―the agency's first girl group in seven years after BLACKPINK in 2016.Through YG Entertainment's survival show 'BABYMONSTER―Last Evolution', AHYEON, HARAM, RORA, PHARITA, CHIQUITA, ASA and RUKA were confirmed to make their debut.Back then, the agency stated that BABYMONSTER was set to make the group's debut in September, but there was no news from them until recently.On October 10, YG Entertainment finally confirmed BABYMONSTER's debut month―November; now that all the preparations have been made, they said that BABYMONSTER will begin filming their music video at the end of October.On this day, they also explained that the delay was due to last-minute changes that were made to try to find the perfect track for the group.The final lineup of BABYMONSTER, however, was not mentioned by YG Entertainment in their statement.In the last month, rumors have been going around saying that AHYEON might not be part of BABYMONSTER.The rumors began when only six BABYMONSTER members attended BLACKPINK's 'BORN PINK' world tour grand finale Seoul concert in mid-September.Once the photos from the concert circulated online, a couple of fans even said that they had not seen AHYEON going into YG Entertainment's building for some time.Soon, these words led to rumors that AHYEON was no longer a member of BABYMONSTER.Since AHYEON was a popular choice among fans during the survival show, shocked fans sought an explanation from YG Entertainment.YG Entertainment was recently asked for clarification by reporters, and one JTBC reporter was able to get a brief response.According to JTBC, YG Entertainment said, "AHYEON is getting ready for her debut at the moment as well."Their answer did not satisfy fans though; the response did not make it clear whether AHYEON was a member of BABYMONSTER or another group, and whether the group would have seven members as they previously announced.(Credit= 'BABYMONSTER' YouTube, Online Community)(SBS Star)