[SBS Star] "ARMY Helped Me Get Back on My Feet" BTS JUNGKOOK Describes ARMY as a Ray of Light
[SBS Star] "ARMY Helped Me Get Back on My Feet" BTS JUNGKOOK Describes ARMY as a Ray of Light

Published 2023.10.12 17:55
[SBS Star] "ARMY Helped Me Get Back on My Feet" BTS JUNGKOOK Describes ARMY as a Ray of Light
JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS expressed how much he loves his fans during a recent interview. 

Recently, Chicago's music station 103.5 KISS FM interviewed JUNGKOOK, and posted his interview on their YouTube channel. 

Before anything else, JUNGKOOK discussed his latest music 'Seven' during the interview. 

"I've always wanted to sing a cool love song like 'Seven'. It was the perfect kind of season to release a song like that as well. I just wanted to share good music that can be enjoyed by many people." 
JUNGKOOK
After that, the interviewer obviously had to ask him about his passionate fans ARMY, so he asked, "What do you picture when you think of ARMY?" 

JUNGKOOK answered, "If I were to simply say in terms of images, I would say they're a ray of light. But it's more of a feeling than an image. It's hard to put it in words. They're technically not my family members, but... It's definitely love... It's simply much bigger than that." 

He continued, "This one time, when I was going through a tough time, I was able to get back on my own feet because I had ARMY by my side. That's why I would say that they are the ray of light." 
JUNGKOOK
The interviewer excitedly responded, "It definitely seems like ARMY are a huge part of your life, and what has helped you become who you are. This is actually a question from them. What is one thing you miss about every BTS member?" 

To ARMY's question, JUNGKOOK stated, "Each member does have their unique trait, so I could certainly state what things I miss about each of them. Let me tell you this instead though. As I was working on my solo project, I seriously missed all the moments we shared together. For instance, being in the waiting room even though we were doing our own thing. Things like that, you know." 

He resumed, "When I went to SUGA's concert as well as the time I performed solo on stage, I couldn't stop thinking, 'I want to be performing with the rest of the guys.' If not that, I thought to myself, 'Even just hanging out with them in the waiting room would be nice.' I really miss those sorts of moments."   

With a smile, the BTS maknae added, "I hope that day will come very soon." 
 

(Credit= '1035 KISSFM' YouTube, 'bangtan.official' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지