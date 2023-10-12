[SBS Star] Yoon Eun Hye Says, "I Was So Into 'Coffee Prince' that I Actually Envied Feminine 'Han Yoo-joo'"

이미지 확대하기

Actress Yoon Eun Hye shared how much she was into playing her role in 'Coffee Prince'.On October 7, Yoon Eun Hye updated her YouTube channel with a new video, where she listed 10 personal favorite perfumes for the fall/winter season.After giving her detailed thoughts on the first two perfumes, she moved on to talk about 'Scarlet Poppy' by British perfumer Jo Malone.Regarding 'Scarlet Poppy by Jo Malone', Yoon Eun Hye said, "About ten years ago, I was a huge fan of scents like this. Smelling this perfume takes me back to that time because I used to wear it everywhere I went then. All of a sudden, some of the memories are coming back to me."The actress continued, "I used to put this on a lot while shooting 'Coffee Prince' in 2007. I didn't wear it at the beginning though. I wore Hermès' perfume at first; as far as I'm aware, that perfume has since been discontinued. The Hermès one had a gender-neutral scent. So, it felt exactly like the kind of perfume that my character 'Ko Eun-chan' would wear."She went on, "But as I shot more scenes, the more I yearned to be a 'woman'. You know what I mean, right? Basically, I got way too deeply into my role. I kept thinking to myself, 'I want to be like 'Han Yoo-joo' (actress Chae Jung-an)! I want to be feminine like her!' So, towards the end of our shooting, I started wearing this Jo Malone perfume."She added, "This scent gives off lovely heroin chic vibes. What I mean by that is... It's sweet but sexy at the same time. I would totally recommend it to girls who want to be a little more feminine."MBC's 2007 series 'Coffee Prince' was a mega-hit romantic comedy drama about 'Choi Han-gyeol' (actor Gong Yoo), a coffee company heir, who fake-engages 'Ko Eun-chan' (Yoon Eun Hye), who he thought was a boy at the time of their fake-engagement, to act as a gay couple.'Choi Han-gyeol' fake-engaged 'Ko Eun-chan' to escape his family's pressure to get married.Later, 'Ko Eun-chan' gets caught that she is in fact a girl, and 'Choi Han-gyeol' eventually learns the meaning of true love while with her.(Credit= '윤은혜의 EUNHYELOGIN' YouTube, MBC Coffee Prince)(SBS Star)