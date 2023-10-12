뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yoon Eun Hye Says, "I Was So Into 'Coffee Prince' that I Actually Envied Feminine 'Han Yoo-joo'"
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Yoon Eun Hye Says, "I Was So Into 'Coffee Prince' that I Actually Envied Feminine 'Han Yoo-joo'"

Published 2023.10.12 16:09 Updated 2023.10.12 16:17 View Count
[SBS Star] Yoon Eun Hye Says, "I Was So Into Coffee Prince that I Actually Envied Feminine Han Yoo-joo"
Actress Yoon Eun Hye shared how much she was into playing her role in 'Coffee Prince'. 

On October 7, Yoon Eun Hye updated her YouTube channel with a new video, where she listed 10 personal favorite perfumes for the fall/winter season.

After giving her detailed thoughts on the first two perfumes, she moved on to talk about 'Scarlet Poppy' by British perfumer Jo Malone. 

Regarding 'Scarlet Poppy by Jo Malone', Yoon Eun Hye said, "About ten years ago, I was a huge fan of scents like this. Smelling this perfume takes me back to that time because I used to wear it everywhere I went then. All of a sudden, some of the memories are coming back to me." 
Yoon Eun Hye
The actress continued, "I used to put this on a lot while shooting 'Coffee Prince' in 2007. I didn't wear it at the beginning though. I wore Hermès' perfume at first; as far as I'm aware, that perfume has since been discontinued. The Hermès one had a gender-neutral scent. So, it felt exactly like the kind of perfume that my character 'Ko Eun-chan' would wear." 

She went on, "But as I shot more scenes, the more I yearned to be a 'woman'. You know what I mean, right? Basically, I got way too deeply into my role. I kept thinking to myself, 'I want to be like 'Han Yoo-joo' (actress Chae Jung-an)! I want to be feminine like her!' So, towards the end of our shooting, I started wearing this Jo Malone perfume." 

She added, "This scent gives off lovely heroin chic vibes. What I mean by that is... It's sweet but sexy at the same time. I would totally recommend it to girls who want to be a little more feminine." 
 

MBC's 2007 series 'Coffee Prince' was a mega-hit romantic comedy drama about 'Choi Han-gyeol' (actor Gong Yoo), a coffee company heir, who fake-engages 'Ko Eun-chan' (Yoon Eun Hye), who he thought was a boy at the time of their fake-engagement, to act as a gay couple. 

'Choi Han-gyeol' fake-engaged 'Ko Eun-chan' to escape his family's pressure to get married. 

Later, 'Ko Eun-chan' gets caught that she is in fact a girl, and 'Choi Han-gyeol' eventually learns the meaning of true love while with her. 
Yoon Eun Hye
(Credit= '윤은혜의 EUNHYELOGIN' YouTube, MBC Coffee Prince)

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지