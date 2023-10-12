뉴스
[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Shares What It Was Like to Film a Kissing Scene with a Dog
[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Shares What It Was Like to Film a Kissing Scene with a Dog

Published 2023.10.12 14:16 View Count
[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Shares What It Was Like to Film a Kissing Scene with a Dog
Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO talked about an experience he had while acting with a dog in 'A Good Day to Be a Dog'.

On October 11, Cha Eun-woo, Park Gyu-young, and Lee Hyun Woo from MBC's new drama 'A Good Day to Be a Dog' guested on MBC FM4U's radio show '2 O'Clock Date with Jae-jae' and talked about their drama.

'A Good Day to Be a Dog' is a fantasy romance between a woman named 'Han Hae-na' (Park Gyu-young) who is cursed, and a guy named 'Jin Seo-won' (Cha Eun-woo), who holds the key to free her from the curse.

Because of the curse, 'Han Hae-na' turns into a dog when she kisses another person.

The dog-turned-'Han Hae-na' needs to kiss the same person again to return to her human self.
Cha Eun-woo
During the show, the cast members were asked to tell what it was like to act with Fina, who played the dog version of 'Han Hae-na'.

Since Cha Eun-woo was the one who mostly acted with the dog, Park Gyu-young tossed the question to him.

Cha Eun-woo said that he found Fina very cute, but it was hard to work with the dog.

"Fina had to fix her gaze, but she couldn't, so it wasn't easy.", he commented.
Cha Eun-woo
Then Cha Eun-woo shared a funny episode he had while filming a scene with his canine co-star.

"The most memorable moment was filming a kissing scene with Fina. The kiss was necessary for Park Gyu-young's character to return to human form, but Fina just didn't want to kiss me.", he recalled.

"So, they smeared some churu (creamy dog treat) on the inside of my lips to get Fina to lick it. That's how I got my first taste of churu. It felt as if I had become a dog.", Cha Eun-woo said with laughter.
Cha Eun-woo
When asked if it tasted good, the actor immediately shook his head and said, "No, not at all."

Park Gyu-young next to him asked more about the flavor, wondering if it was salty, sweet, or something else.

Cha Eun-woo replied, "Try it yourself."; and the actors burst into laughter.
Cha Eun-woo
(Credit= 'Mhz 므흐즈' 'MBCdrama' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
