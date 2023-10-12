뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Han Hye-jin Reveals Her Daughter's Response to Her Fight with Ki Sung-yueng
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Han Hye-jin Reveals Her Daughter's Response to Her Fight with Ki Sung-yueng

Published 2023.10.12 14:03 View Count
[SBS Star] Han Hye-jin Reveals Her Daughters Response to Her Fight with Ki Sung-yueng
Actress Han Hye-jin shared how her daughter responded to her fight with her husband professional soccer player Ki Sung-yueng. 

On October 11, KBS' talk show 'Problem Child in House' released a trailer for their upcoming episode featuring the cast of the play 'Our Little Sister'―Han Hye-jin, actresses Park Ha Seon and Im Soo Hyang―as their guests.

In particular, it was a part of the show where the conversation centered around Han Hye-jin. 
Problem Child in House
In the video, one of the hosts Jung Hyung Don was seen making a remark about Han Hye-jin's beauty, "You're absolutely gorgeous, Hye-jin. Since when were you this beautiful?" 

With a laugh, Han Hye-jin gave her honest answer, "I think it was probably since like the sixth grade." 

Park Ha Seon commented, "She's stunning indeed. Sung-yueng must be so happy. He's a lucky guy."; she playfully added, "He should pay more tax or something!"  
Problem Child in House
Speaking of Ki Sung-yueng, one of the other hosts Lee Chan Won said, "I heard that he still surprises you with unexpected gifts every now and then."

Before Han Hye-jin could say anything, Im Soo Hyang stated, "Yeah, Sung-yueng recently sent a bunch of lunch boxes to the team of our play. You know what an interesting thing was? There were photos of him printed on those lunch boxes." 

Han Hye-jin laughed hard, then explained that that was because Ki Sung-yueng really loves himself. 
Problem Child in House
After that, another host Kim Sook asked who tends to win in a fight, and Han Hye-jin claimed that they rarely fight with each other. 

As Han Hye-jin used the word 'rarely' instead of 'never', Jung Hyung Don insisted on telling them about their fight. 

So, Han Hye-jin said, "Okay, there was this one time when we had a fight in the UK. I cried after our fight. Seeing us fight, our daughter was like, 'Mom, dad! Why do you guys fight all the time?' She sounded so furious.", then chuckled. 
Problem Child in House
When the hosts asked Han Hye-jin as well as Park Ha Seon if they could tell Im Soo Hyang anything good about being married, since she is the only one not married out of the three, they paused and only went, "Umm...", unable to give her any benefits of marriage right away. 

Their instant pause filled the whole room with uncontrollable laughter for ages. 
Problem Child in House
Han Hye-jin and Ki Sung-yueng married each other in July 2013, and their daughter Zion was born in September 2015; she turned eight last month. 

(Credit= KBS Problem Child in House, 'underhiswings2016' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지