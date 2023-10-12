[SBS Star] Han Hye-jin Reveals Her Daughter's Response to Her Fight with Ki Sung-yueng

On October 11, KBS' talk show 'Problem Child in House' released a trailer for their upcoming episode featuring the cast of the play 'Our Little Sister'―Han Hye-jin, actresses Park Ha Seon and Im Soo Hyang―as their guests.
In particular, it was a part of the show where the conversation centered around Han Hye-jin.
With a laugh, Han Hye-jin gave her honest answer, "I think it was probably since like the sixth grade."
Park Ha Seon commented, "She's stunning indeed. Sung-yueng must be so happy. He's a lucky guy."; she playfully added, "He should pay more tax or something!"
Before Han Hye-jin could say anything, Im Soo Hyang stated, "Yeah, Sung-yueng recently sent a bunch of lunch boxes to the team of our play. You know what an interesting thing was? There were photos of him printed on those lunch boxes."
Han Hye-jin laughed hard, then explained that that was because Ki Sung-yueng really loves himself.
As Han Hye-jin used the word 'rarely' instead of 'never', Jung Hyung Don insisted on telling them about their fight.
So, Han Hye-jin said, "Okay, there was this one time when we had a fight in the UK. I cried after our fight. Seeing us fight, our daughter was like, 'Mom, dad! Why do you guys fight all the time?' She sounded so furious.", then chuckled.
Their instant pause filled the whole room with uncontrollable laughter for ages.
(Credit= KBS Problem Child in House, 'underhiswings2016' Instagram)
(SBS Star)