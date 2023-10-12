[SBS Star] Han Hye-jin Reveals Her Daughter's Response to Her Fight with Ki Sung-yueng

이미지 확대하기

Actress Han Hye-jin shared how her daughter responded to her fight with her husband professional soccer player Ki Sung-yueng.On October 11, KBS' talk show 'Problem Child in House' released a trailer for their upcoming episode featuring the cast of the play 'Our Little Sister'―Han Hye-jin, actresses Park Ha Seon and Im Soo Hyang―as their guests.In particular, it was a part of the show where the conversation centered around Han Hye-jin.In the video, one of the hosts Jung Hyung Don was seen making a remark about Han Hye-jin's beauty, "You're absolutely gorgeous, Hye-jin. Since when were you this beautiful?"With a laugh, Han Hye-jin gave her honest answer, "I think it was probably since like the sixth grade."Park Ha Seon commented, "She's stunning indeed. Sung-yueng must be so happy. He's a lucky guy."; she playfully added, "He should pay more tax or something!"Speaking of Ki Sung-yueng, one of the other hosts Lee Chan Won said, "I heard that he still surprises you with unexpected gifts every now and then."Before Han Hye-jin could say anything, Im Soo Hyang stated, "Yeah, Sung-yueng recently sent a bunch of lunch boxes to the team of our play. You know what an interesting thing was? There were photos of him printed on those lunch boxes."Han Hye-jin laughed hard, then explained that that was because Ki Sung-yueng really loves himself.After that, another host Kim Sook asked who tends to win in a fight, and Han Hye-jin claimed that they rarely fight with each other.As Han Hye-jin used the word 'rarely' instead of 'never', Jung Hyung Don insisted on telling them about their fight.So, Han Hye-jin said, "Okay, there was this one time when we had a fight in the UK. I cried after our fight. Seeing us fight, our daughter was like, 'Mom, dad! Why do you guys fight all the time?' She sounded so furious.", then chuckled.When the hosts asked Han Hye-jin as well as Park Ha Seon if they could tell Im Soo Hyang anything good about being married, since she is the only one not married out of the three, they paused and only went, "Umm...", unable to give her any benefits of marriage right away.Their instant pause filled the whole room with uncontrollable laughter for ages.Han Hye-jin and Ki Sung-yueng married each other in July 2013, and their daughter Zion was born in September 2015; she turned eight last month.(Credit= KBS Problem Child in House, 'underhiswings2016' Instagram)(SBS Star)