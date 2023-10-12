[SBS Star] JINI Returns as a Soloist; Gets Asked Why She Left NMIXX All of a Sudden Last Year

이미지 확대하기

JINI, formerly of JINNI of K-pop girl group NMIXX, shared that it is difficult for her to reveal her reasons for leaving the group last year.In the afternoon of October 11, JINI held a showcase for her first-ever solo album 'An Iron Hand in a Velvet Glove' at Shinhan Play Square Live Hall, Seoul.During the interview that followed her performance, JINI was asked a question that all K-pop fans wanted to know the answer to.The question was, "What are the reasons behind your sudden departure from NMIXX last year?"JINI hesitated for a bit, then said, "It's difficult for me to give you the reasons because personal factors played a role in it."She added, "But now that I've returned to the industry as a soloist, I intend to give everything I do my all. I want to keep improving myself every time I release a new album. That's my current goal."Back in December 2022, NMIXX's management agency JYP Entertainment announced their contract termination with JINI.As to why she was suddenly leaving NMIXX and JYP Entertainment, the agency only stated that it was due to personal reasons.Since JINI trained for as long as seven years at JYP Entertainment, and it had only been 10 months since her debut, her sudden departure shocked a great number of K-pop fans all around the world.At the time, many assumed that JINI would go back to living an ordinary life, out of the media spotlight; they were surprised when it was announced that she was making a comeback as a soloist.They were hoping to find the answer from her at the showcase, but as JINI also did not provide any specific reasons why she left NMIXX and JYP Entertainment, a lot of fans are still wondering the true reasons behind her abrupt departure.(Credit= 'NMIXXOfficial' Instagram, 'jiniyxxn' Twitter)(SBS Star)