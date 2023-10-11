[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS RM Tells ARMY that He Is Totally Single at the Moment

231002 | jeon jungkook - Stationhead



�� I dont have a girlfriend!

�� I just want to work right now

�� I dont feel the need

�� okay my girlfriend is ARMYs, i only have ARMY#JUNGKOOK #정국 #Jk #JungKook_3D #3DbyJungkook #Jungkook3D #3D_byJungkook #3D pic.twitter.com/fVLcZIr6uE — 『����������』•리나⁷ ツ (@Lina_7B) October 2, 2023

K-pop boy group BTS' leader RM let the world know what his current relationship status is during his live yesterday.On October 10, RM spent some time with ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) on WeVerse Live.At one point during the live, RM took time to answer some questions in the comment section.While reading the questions, RM came across a question that went, "Can you introduce me to your girlfriend?"Baffled by the randomness of the question, RM chuckled, then said, "What do you... What do you mean by that? So, you want me to introduce my girlfriend to you?"He continued, "I really wish I could introduce her to you, but I don't have a girlfriend right now.", then he jokingly asked, "Can you introduce me to one?"The fan's question might have felt out-of-the-blue to RM, but it was actually a quite natural response from ARMY after encountering multiple recent rumors saying that all the members of BTS were currently in a relationship.Earlier this month, during JUNGKOOK's voice-only live on Stationhead, he also had to clarify that he was single at the moment.As he was constantly asked whether he had a girlfriend then, JUNGKOOK stated, "No, guys. I don't have a girlfriend. I don't even feel the need to have a girlfriend because I simply want to focus on my work now. Please stop with these questions. I have no girlfriend, okay?"He added, "Alright, you know what? Let's just say that you're my girlfriend. Nothing's more important to me at the moment, ARMY. Gosh, I feel so relieved saying this to you. Don't worry, guys. Seriously. You're the only one I have."(Credit= WeVerse, Stationhead)(SBS Star)