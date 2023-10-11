뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS RM Tells ARMY that He Is Totally Single at the Moment
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS RM Tells ARMY that He Is Totally Single at the Moment

Published 2023.10.11 17:58 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS RM Tells ARMY that He Is Totally Single at the Moment
K-pop boy group BTS' leader RM let the world know what his current relationship status is during his live yesterday. 

On October 10, RM spent some time with ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) on WeVerse Live. 

At one point during the live, RM took time to answer some questions in the comment section. 

While reading the questions, RM came across a question that went, "Can you introduce me to your girlfriend?" 

Baffled by the randomness of the question, RM chuckled, then said, "What do you... What do you mean by that? So, you want me to introduce my girlfriend to you?" 

He continued, "I really wish I could introduce her to you, but I don't have a girlfriend right now.", then he jokingly asked, "Can you introduce me to one?" 
 

The fan's question might have felt out-of-the-blue to RM, but it was actually a quite natural response from ARMY after encountering multiple recent rumors saying that all the members of BTS were currently in a relationship. 

Earlier this month, during JUNGKOOK's voice-only live on Stationhead, he also had to clarify that he was single at the moment. 

As he was constantly asked whether he had a girlfriend then, JUNGKOOK stated, "No, guys. I don't have a girlfriend. I don't even feel the need to have a girlfriend because I simply want to focus on my work now. Please stop with these questions. I have no girlfriend, okay?" 

He added, "Alright, you know what? Let's just say that you're my girlfriend. Nothing's more important to me at the moment, ARMY. Gosh, I feel so relieved saying this to you. Don't worry, guys. Seriously. You're the only one I have." 
 
(Credit= WeVerse, Stationhead) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지