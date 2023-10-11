뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Says Guesting on Zo In Sung's Show Was Suffocating; Kim Woo Bin Disagrees
Published 2023.10.11 17:46 View Count
Actors Lee Kwang Soo and Kim Woo Bin shared what it was like to shoot 'Unexpected Business 2' with actors Cha Tae Hyun and Zo In Sung, who are their friends.

The production presentation for tvN's upcoming television show 'Green Bean Red Bean' took place in Seoul on October 11.

Its cast members, Lee Kwang Soo, Kim Woo Bin, D.O. of K-pop boy group EXO, and actor Kim Ki-bang, were all there to talk about the show.

The four are close friends, and are known to be in a friend group formed by Zo In Sung.
Along with Cha Tae Hyun, Zo In Sung has been a regular on the other television show series 'Unexpected Business'.

Lee Kwang Soo and Kim Woo Bin, who were guests on the show's second season, were asked to describe their experiences in 'Unexpected Business 2'.

Lee Kwang Soo went first, "Cha Tae Hyun and Zo In Sung are really nice people, but it felt a bit suffocating to work with them in 'Unexpected Business 2'."

"We are very close, but I'd be lying if I said I was completely at ease recording the show with them. But filming 'Green Bean Red Bean' felt more like a trip than anything else. I felt relaxed and free while shooting it.", he frankly said.
However, Kim Woo Bin gave an entirely different answer to the question to embarrass Lee Kwang Soo.

The actor said, "Well, Cha Tae Hyun and Zo In Sung are close friends of mine, so I didn't feel that way at all."

"I had no idea Lee Kwang Soo felt so uncomfortable around them until this moment.", he joked, "It is shocking."

Lee Kwang Soo, obviously flustered, explained, "I didn't feel that way, either. I meant that it felt suffocatingly good to work with them. Tension was good for me.", to which the entire room burst out laughing.
(Credit= 'masijacoke850714' '____kimwoobin' 'tvn_sajang' Instagram, 'tvN D ENT' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지