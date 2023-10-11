[SBS Star] RIIZE SEUNGHAN Once Again Sparks Controversy Over Instagram Live with His 'Girlfriend'

이미지 확대하기

SEUNGHAN of K-pop boy group RIIZE sparked another controversy over Instagram live with his alleged girlfriend.On October 11, a KakaoTalk (the largest free mobile instant messaging application in Korea) screenshot uploaded by one K-pop fan on social media started circulating online.The screenshot was of an anonymous open group chat on KakaoTalk that 100 K-pop fans were part of.It showed SEUNGHAN having a conversation with a girl on Instagram live, with him using a cute cat camera filter.It seemed like the live was set to be viewed by a small number of people; it was watched by four people in total.The uploader claimed that this live was in fact held after SEUNGHAN made his debut, not before his debut, which meant that it was within the last month.They also stated that the girl covered with a smiley face emoji was SEUNGHAN's current girlfriend, "SEUNGHAN secretly went live on Instagram with his girlfriend after his debut."The authenticity of the screenshot and their statement is still in question, but the post is going around online as fast as ever, and thousands of fans are talking about it at the moment.Fans' responses include, "What? Is this for real...?", "Definitely way too many girl problems for a K-pop artist who's just made his debut.", "One of his close friends must've leaked it. I mean, what kind of life did he lead to be betrayed like that? He may not have been such a good person.", "So, he has a girlfriend now? He's debuted only a short while ago. Wow." and so on.Actually, this is not the first time SEUNGHAN has been embroiled in a controversy.In the last week of August―a week prior to SEUNGHAN's scheduled debut as a member of SM Entertainment's new group RIIZE―his past photos with a girl were leaked online.The photos showed SEUNGHAN kissing her on the bed of a hotel room as well as coffee shops.At that time, some fans criticized him for failing to manage his personal life right before debut, negatively affecting the group members.As the controversy heated up then, SEUNGHAN issued an apology through the group's social media, saying, "I can't blame this on anyone but myself. It's the result of my careless act. I deeply regret how I acted. From now on, I'll be careful with everything I do. I'll prioritize RIIZE above all else. I'm truly sorry."SM Entertainment is still remaining silent regarding this recently-surfaced SEUNGHAN issue.(Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)