[SBS Star] "He's Talented and Good-Looking" Jun Jong Seo Shyly Brags about Her Boyfriend Lee Chung-hyun

Actress Jun Jong Seo mentioned how great her boyfriend, director Lee Chung-hyun is.On October 10, Jun Jong Seo, Kim Ji-hoon, and Park Yu Rim from Netflix's movie 'Ballerina' guested on 'Salon Drip', a YouTube show hosted by entertainer Jang Do Youn.Jun Jong Seo became famous for playing many wild and scary characters.During the show, Kim Ji-hoon shared that Jun Jong Seo in real life is cute, genuine, and uncomplicated, unlike the characters she played.The host agreed and said she thought the actress was very different from her portrayal of a serial killer 'Oh Young-sook' in 'The Call' (2020)."There's a scene where she devours strawberries and some jelly beans, and I've never seen anyone look so menacing as they eat such foods. But when I see you in person, I don't feel a threatening vibe from you at all.", the host remarked.Then, Jang Do Youn mentioned Lee Chung-hyun, who made his feature film debut with 'The Call' and also directed 'Ballerina'.In 2021, Jun Jong Seo and Lee Chung-hyun went public with their relationship."We need to talk about the director of 'Ballerina', who has received much attention in the Korean cinema industry.", the host said.She then glanced at Jun Jong Seo and asked, "What is he like?"There was a pause, and Jun Jong Seo shyly smiled.At first, she was hesitant to talk about her lover, but once she did, she could not stop talking about him."I think he's a talented person.", she said, "He's very good at writing movie scripts. I participated in his earlier work, 'The Call' a few years ago, and I've watched him grow and improve ever since. I'm curious to see what he comes up with next."The host smiled and watched Jun Jong Seo's demeanor change as she talked about her boyfriend."This is the first time you've shared something with such enthusiasm today.", the host observed, making Jun Jong Seo giggle.The actress added, "He's good-looking, too."(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube, 'wjswhdtj94' Instagram)(SBS Star)