뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "He's Talented and Good-Looking" Jun Jong Seo Shyly Brags about Her Boyfriend Lee Chung-hyun
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "He's Talented and Good-Looking" Jun Jong Seo Shyly Brags about Her Boyfriend Lee Chung-hyun

Published 2023.10.11 14:27 View Count
[SBS Star] "Hes Talented and Good-Looking" Jun Jong Seo Shyly Brags about Her Boyfriend Lee Chung-hyun
Actress Jun Jong Seo mentioned how great her boyfriend, director Lee Chung-hyun is.

On October 10, Jun Jong Seo, Kim Ji-hoon, and Park Yu Rim from Netflix's movie 'Ballerina' guested on 'Salon Drip', a YouTube show hosted by entertainer Jang Do Youn.

Jun Jong Seo became famous for playing many wild and scary characters.

During the show, Kim Ji-hoon shared that Jun Jong Seo in real life is cute, genuine, and uncomplicated, unlike the characters she played.

The host agreed and said she thought the actress was very different from her portrayal of a serial killer 'Oh Young-sook' in 'The Call' (2020).

"There's a scene where she devours strawberries and some jelly beans, and I've never seen anyone look so menacing as they eat such foods. But when I see you in person, I don't feel a threatening vibe from you at all.", the host remarked.
Jun Jong Seo & Lee Chung-hyun
Then, Jang Do Youn mentioned Lee Chung-hyun, who made his feature film debut with 'The Call' and also directed 'Ballerina'.

In 2021, Jun Jong Seo and Lee Chung-hyun went public with their relationship.

"We need to talk about the director of 'Ballerina', who has received much attention in the Korean cinema industry.", the host said.

She then glanced at Jun Jong Seo and asked, "What is he like?"

There was a pause, and Jun Jong Seo shyly smiled.
Jun Jong Seo & Lee Chung-hyun
At first, she was hesitant to talk about her lover, but once she did, she could not stop talking about him.

"I think he's a talented person.", she said, "He's very good at writing movie scripts. I participated in his earlier work, 'The Call' a few years ago, and I've watched him grow and improve ever since. I'm curious to see what he comes up with next."
Jun Jong Seo & Lee Chung-hyun
The host smiled and watched Jun Jong Seo's demeanor change as she talked about her boyfriend.

"This is the first time you've shared something with such enthusiasm today.", the host observed, making Jun Jong Seo giggle.

The actress added, "He's good-looking, too."
Jun Jong Seo & Lee Chung-hyun

(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube, 'wjswhdtj94' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지