[SBS Star] "I Had to Stop Filming and..." SHINee KEY Talks About Experiencing Burnout

KEY of K-pop boy group SHINee revealed that he sometimes feels burned out these days.Recently, KEY joined Cho Hyun-ah of group URBAN ZAKAPA's YouTube show 'Thursday Night'.During their conversation, Cho Hyun-ah asked KEY what his recent concerns are.KEY answered, "I'm kind of scared that I will never be able to go back to having my usual day-to-day life because of how hectic I currently am.""There was this one time this year that I had to stop filming, as I was getting way too emotional all of a sudden. This never happened to me before, but I just couldn't continue with the shoots anymore.""So, I told my manager that I honestly couldn't resume filming, then went in an elevator to head out. As soon as I got in, I started crying my eyes out for no reason. There was nothing to be sad about at that time as well. I didn't understand why my tears were coming out like that."Then, KEY explained reasons why he believes he cried so much that day, "I felt better the next day. I think my mind was simply overflowing with negative emotions then. I had no idea how difficult things were for me. I thought I was only physically exhausted. But as it turned out, I was also mentally worn out."He went on, "Nowadays, I do worry about myself at times. I keep thinking to myself, 'What if I continue being like that until the end of the year or even next year? What if I can't rest at all until then, whenever that may be?"But KEY reassured Cho Hyun-ah and the viewers that the level of his burnout is not to the point that he may completely break down one day soon."Don't worry though. If my burnout was so severe that I believed there was no way for me to get over it, I wouldn't have freely spoken about it today. I would just say that I'm like, 'Yeah, I feel quite exhausted.' at this point."(Credit= '조현아의 목요일 밤' YouTube)(SBS Star)