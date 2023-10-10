[SBS Star] IVE YUJIN Sees Producer Na Young-seok in the Audience at Their Concert & Gets Super Excited

이미지 확대하기

아이브 콘서트 나영석 보고 빵터진 유진이 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ pic.twitter.com/C6mUiA3nGr — 장원영공쥬님수호대 (@eehhanaa) October 7, 2023

YUJIN of K-pop girl group IVE was seen rejoicing as she spotted producer Na Young-seok in the audience during the group's concert.From October 7 to 8, IVE kicked off the group's first world tour concert, 'SHOW WHAT I HAVE' at Jamsil Arena, Seoul.After the concert, a post titled 'YUJIN Meets Producer Na Young-seok at IVE Concert' was shared on a popular online community.The post had pictures and videos of IVE members walking by the seated audience during the concert.Then YUJIN noticed a man sitting in the seat and waved to him with a beaming face.It was Na Young-seok, the producer of tvN's television show 'Earth Arcade', in which YUJIN was a member of the cast.Many people who watched the show adored him and YUJIN together because they had a great relationship like a father and daughter.YUJIN was very happy when she saw the producer at IVE's concert.She waved both hands at him and jumped around with joy, putting a smile on Na Young-seok's face.After their concert on October 8, IVE had a press conference and talked about their world tour.The reason why Na Young-seok came to the concert was revealed by YUJIN during the event."Since this is our first exclusive concert, I wanted to invite him. Thankfully, he was available and brought along some 'Earth Arcade' staff members.", YUJIN remarked.She went on, "After the concert, he came and said that it was a lot of fun and that I was 'certainly fantastic' on stage. I was grateful to hear that."After the post was shared online, people reacted to how cute this interaction was by leaving comments like: "OMG, why is he there?", "YUJIN is such a polite little puppy.", "They are like a father and a daughter.", "They both are so cute and hilarious!"(Credit= 'eehhanaa' 'IVE OFFICIAL' X (formerly known as Twitter), Online Community, 'tvN D ENT' YouTube)(SBS Star)