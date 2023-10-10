뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] IVE YUJIN Sees Producer Na Young-seok in the Audience at Their Concert & Gets Super Excited
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] IVE YUJIN Sees Producer Na Young-seok in the Audience at Their Concert & Gets Super Excited

Published 2023.10.10 17:59 Updated 2023.10.10 18:03 View Count
[SBS Star] IVE YUJIN Sees Producer Na Young-seok in the Audience at Their Concert & Gets Super Excited
YUJIN of K-pop girl group IVE was seen rejoicing as she spotted producer Na Young-seok in the audience during the group's concert.

From October 7 to 8, IVE kicked off the group's first world tour concert, 'SHOW WHAT I HAVE' at Jamsil Arena, Seoul.

After the concert, a post titled 'YUJIN Meets Producer Na Young-seok at IVE Concert' was shared on a popular online community.

The post had pictures and videos of IVE members walking by the seated audience during the concert.

Then YUJIN noticed a man sitting in the seat and waved to him with a beaming face.
YUJIN & Na Young-seok
It was Na Young-seok, the producer of tvN's television show 'Earth Arcade', in which YUJIN was a member of the cast.

Many people who watched the show adored him and YUJIN together because they had a great relationship like a father and daughter.
 
YUJIN was very happy when she saw the producer at IVE's concert.

She waved both hands at him and jumped around with joy, putting a smile on Na Young-seok's face.
 
After their concert on October 8, IVE had a press conference and talked about their world tour.

The reason why Na Young-seok came to the concert was revealed by YUJIN during the event.

"Since this is our first exclusive concert, I wanted to invite him. Thankfully, he was available and brought along some 'Earth Arcade' staff members.", YUJIN remarked.

She went on, "After the concert, he came and said that it was a lot of fun and that I was 'certainly fantastic' on stage. I was grateful to hear that."

After the post was shared online, people reacted to how cute this interaction was by leaving comments like: "OMG, why is he there?", "YUJIN is such a polite little puppy.", "They are like a father and a daughter.", "They both are so cute and hilarious!"
YUJIN & Na Young-seok
(Credit= 'eehhanaa' 'IVE OFFICIAL' X (formerly known as Twitter), Online Community, 'tvN D ENT' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지