[SBS Star] IVE YUJIN Sees Producer Na Young-seok in the Audience at Their Concert & Gets Super Excited

From October 7 to 8, IVE kicked off the group's first world tour concert, 'SHOW WHAT I HAVE' at Jamsil Arena, Seoul.
After the concert, a post titled 'YUJIN Meets Producer Na Young-seok at IVE Concert' was shared on a popular online community.
The post had pictures and videos of IVE members walking by the seated audience during the concert.
Then YUJIN noticed a man sitting in the seat and waved to him with a beaming face.
Many people who watched the show adored him and YUJIN together because they had a great relationship like a father and daughter.
YUJIN was very happy when she saw the producer at IVE's concert.
She waved both hands at him and jumped around with joy, putting a smile on Na Young-seok's face.
아이브 콘서트 나영석 보고 빵터진 유진이 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ pic.twitter.com/C6mUiA3nGr— 장원영공쥬님수호대 (@eehhanaa) October 7, 2023
After their concert on October 8, IVE had a press conference and talked about their world tour.
The reason why Na Young-seok came to the concert was revealed by YUJIN during the event.
"Since this is our first exclusive concert, I wanted to invite him. Thankfully, he was available and brought along some 'Earth Arcade' staff members.", YUJIN remarked.
She went on, "After the concert, he came and said that it was a lot of fun and that I was 'certainly fantastic' on stage. I was grateful to hear that."
After the post was shared online, people reacted to how cute this interaction was by leaving comments like: "OMG, why is he there?", "YUJIN is such a polite little puppy.", "They are like a father and a daughter.", "They both are so cute and hilarious!"
(SBS Star)