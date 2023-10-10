[SBS Star] RyeoWook & Ari Let the World Know that Their 3-Year Love Is Stronger than Ever

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

RyeoWook of K-pop boy group Super Junior and Ari of disbanded girl group TAHITI demonstrated that their 3-year love is stronger than anything else in this world.On October 9, RyeoWook took to Twitter to inform fans that he has officially debuted on Instagram.In his Twitter post, he excitedly said, "I finally joined Instagram. Nearly a decade later than everyone else. Yes, I know. You guys have been so patient, E.L.F. (Super Junior's fandom)"His first update was a selfie; under this selfie, a lot of the members of Super Junior left comments welcoming him to Instagram.After the upload, he started following all his group members as well as other his label SM Entertainment's artists including BoA, TVXQ! and more.RyeoWook also followed both main and sub-account of Ari, publicly showing his love for her; Ari followed him back a little while later as well.This was a little surprising to many fans, as it is unusual for Korean celebrity couples to follow each other on Instagram unless they are married.They concluded that it just showed how firm RyeoWook and Ari's relationship is, and how sweet of a pair of lovers they are.RyeoWook and Ari confirmed their rumored relationship in September 2020, and have since been openly dating one another.Born in 1987, RyeoWook entered the K-pop industry as the main vocal of Super Junior in 2005; he is currently busy building his career as a soloist as well as theater actor.Ari is seven years younger than RyeoWook, who initially made debut as a member of TAHITI.Following her group's disbandment in 2018, Ari has been part of the theater, acting in various plays and musicals.(Credit= 'ryeo9ook' 'ari_sun0' Instagram, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)