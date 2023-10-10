뉴스
[SBS Star] Shin Seungho Was Red Velvet's Bodyguard Before Filming a Movie with IRENE?
Published 2023.10.10 14:04 View Count
It turned out actor Shin Seungho used to be K-pop girl group Red Velvet's bodyguard before he filmed a movie with the group's leader IRENE. 

Recently, one post on a well-known online community caught everyone's attention and quickly spread across the internet.

In the post, there was a photo of Shin Seungho in a black suit, guarding the members of Red Velvet at a fan signing event where hundreds of fans gathered to see them. 

Along with the photo, the uploader wrote, "Did you guys know that Shin Seungho worked as Red Velvet's bodyguard before his acting debut? Shin Seungho was a professional soccer player, who ended up quitting soccer following a major injury. Apparently, he worked as a part-time bodyguard for a while after quitting soccer. That was when this photo was taken." 
Shin Seungho
Interestingly, after he made his debut as an actor, he starred in a movie titled 'Double Patty' with IRENE in 2021. 

In the movie, their characters 'Kang Woo-ram' and 'Lee Hyun-ji' support one another in achieving their goals after unintentionally running into each other and becoming friends. 

At that time, Shin Seungho stated during a post-movie interview, "It was nice to work with IRENE. We continually assisted one another because it was the first time being part of a movie for the both of us. That allowed us to get everything done smoothly." 
Shin Seungho
Shin Seungho
Upon discovering this unexpected connection between Shin Seungho and Red Velvet, especially with IRENE, fans left comments such as, "What...? Is this for real?!", "Wow, that's so cool!", "In the photo taken when he was a bodyguard, he already looked like an actor!", "Fascinating. What an amazing life he had!" and so on. 

(Credit= Online Community, PANCINEMA) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
